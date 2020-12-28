The hunt is first of all these small eyes that threaten in total darkness. Those wolves, thirsty for blood, who besiege the child, curled up in her bed on her teddy bear. The stalking is also these FBI cars braking sharply in the streets of New York to bar the passage of a couple. They are black, but Edgar Hoover’s men are on the wrong track. There is already all the racism that works the United States: the young woman can wear Afro as an affirmation, she is not Angela Davis.

“We have to stop it before it becomes too popular”

Moreover, the activist of the Che Lumumba Club, a section of the American Communist Party, has already cut her hair to escape the federal agents determined to make her skin, to do away with the symbol she embodies, in the name of the Cointelpro secret program to eradicate revolutionary movements, among which the Black Panther Party holds the upper hand. At barely 26 years old, she is thus accused of murder in a hostage-taking for the release of George Jackson and the Soledad Brothers. However, Hoover does not believe he is saying so well when he assures President Nixon about Angela Davis: “You have to stop it before it gets too popular. If it’s not already too late… ” Popular, it is. We can no longer count the thousands of signs posted on the doors inviting the young professor on the run to the refuge: “Angela, our sister, you are welcome to this house. “

The strength of the new comic book imagined by screenwriter Fabien Grolleau and his friend, designer and colorist Nicolas Pitz, lies as much in the narration of this modern day quarry as in the description of the context. America is portrayed as a slick, white consumer society. Certainly, the hippies and the bearded veterans and protesters make a mark in this petty-bourgeois landscape of neat individual houses, where the small television set fascinates and reigns supreme in the living rooms. But the violent political climate, almost worthy of a civil war, remains under wraps. “The history of segregation was obviously not foreign to me. It even fascinated me. But by immersing myself in this project, I realized that a veil of modesty remains over this period. We hold back our paws by hiding Vietnam, the struggle for civil rights, while violence is daily ”, notes Fabien Grolleau. The current – extremely well-documented – work of graphic novel writers is timely in this regard. In the same vein, appeared in September the last work of the American Derf Backderf ( Kent State. Four dead in Ohio, Here and there) on the massacre of Kent State students opposed to the Vietnam War and its extension to Cambodia. While it took two years of work from its authors, the Grolleau and Pitz album saw its release postponed for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And was able to live fully in the bookstore two weeks before the second confinement.

Hoover’s agents, wolves that look like clones

Hunted down portrays a little-known Angela Davis wracked by fear as much as by revolt in the face of humiliation. It is she, still at the age of pleated white dresses, who watches the white police officers in one of the first boards. She smiles, the armed man urges her to lower her eyes. She, finally, who obstructs the route of the arsonists of the Ku Klux Klan before her mother rushes on her to save her. Pitz’s drawing also allows us to measure the distance traveled by comic book authors. Caricatures of yesteryear to the character of Bass Reeves, the first black marshal in history sketched by Jul and Achdé in the last Lucky Luke. “Unlike the work done for the drawings by Ronald Reagan and Edgar Hoover, Pitz did not try to stick to the physical reality of Angela Davis. You needed a living comic book character who would last from start to finish. We were born as authors with the comics of the 1990s, which had already made its revolution and had moved away from the representations of the 1960s ”, abounds Fabien Grolleau. Conversely, the FBI agents, camped in their dark suits, look like clones, almost inseparable. According to the screenwriter, “Hoover wanted his agents to have the same hairstyles. It was a reality. I insisted on this Kafkaesque side to reinforce the idea of ​​an implacable force which is falling against Angela Davis ”. Wolves will do anything to kill the notion of equality.