Comic. “The Time of the Humble”: a comic book to celebrate the memory of Popular Unity in Chile

Fifty years ago, on September 4, 1970, Salvador Allende won the Chilean presidential election. Through the voice of Soledad, a political refugee, Désirée and Alain Frappier illuminate in a graphic novel in chiaroscuro the thousand days of her mandate, “the hopes buried under seventeen years of dictatorship”.

“This period between the election of Allende and the coup d’état testifies to the power of the popular movement in the same way as the other revolutions”, underlines Alain Frappier. He signs with his wife, Désirée, the second volume of a fresco devoted to the history of Chile, the time of the humble, which looks back on the three years of Allende’s government and its unique revolutionary and legalistic experience.

Contemporary history combined with the intimate, the social and the political

“This title uses the expression of a witness we met. It provides an understanding of what Popular Unity was, its program, its ambitions and what Allende’s victory represented for the most modest: the “sin casa”, who campaign for housing in the slums, such as the Mapuche, who claimed their land ”, says Désirée. For ten years now, the couple has found in the graphic novel the means to embody contemporary history by combining the intimate, the social and the political. From their experiences, they relive the cold shower of the 1980s in Life without instructions or the battle for the right to abortion with it. Nothing, however, bound them in Chile, “A country whose music they loved, but whose language they don’t even know”.

The accuracy of a sober and dignified realism

The investigation begins on a New Years Eve eight years ago when they meet Pedro Atías. A refugee and settled in France for forty years, Pedro is the son of the socialist writer Guillermo Atías. The story of his childhood inspires a first volume, Where the earth ends, published in 2017, over the twenty years preceding the election of Salvador Allende. But after September 4, 1970, the thread broke. Pedro will not tell the rest. The terror which falls on Chile with the dictatorship, the assassinations, the torture and the exile of the militants, created in the memory a too painful notch, as if “The incredible ferocity of this outcome had made the resurgence of memory incompatible”, writes Désirée, with her words chosen and lent as a magnificent megaphone which finds in Alain’s sketch in black and shades of gray an overwhelming resonance: an evocation both modest and moving, the accuracy of a sober realism and worthy.

“History passers”

“The imagination alone is too poor to comprehend all the complexity of reality”, Desiree explains. With modesty, the Frappiers present themselves as “History handlers”, while working like real researchers. History cannot be invented. They compile the archives, the essays, collect the testimonies. To build his boards, Alain brings together all kinds of images. From photography to cinema, it also pays tribute to the artistic ferment of the UP and to its project of access to culture for all. Indispensable tool to find one’s bearings in these three abundant years, upstream, the designer relies on a frieze where he pinpoints, month by month, all the events accompanied by a few bibliographical references, by tracing the political axis that separates the left from the right until the announced coup. “The retrospective view shows the relentless gear that led to the dictatorship. The demonstration of the scale of the plot and the support of the United States, attested by the declassification of the CIA archives, made discussions of the infighting of the coalition of the left derisory. We, in this book, we wanted above all to bring the UP to life in the present, to reveal its hopes s and the successes of those who have experienced it as a love story ”, they claim.

“The greatest strength of fascism or any authoritarian and domineering power is to lay the blame on the victims. Those who survived the repression internalized the guilt for their failure. »Désirée Frappier

The couple flies again to Chile in 2018. In Santiago, the emblematic building of the UNCTAD, once again a cultural center, rises like a specter as popular protest grows. The students are mobilizing again in the old Instituto Pedagogico, “El Peda”, renamed the UMCE, where the reforms of the UP were reflected yesterday. But very quickly, the authors make a first observation: “As soon as we asked about Popular Unity, we were told about the coup. “ Has the history of the UP become taboo? “The greatest strength of fascism or any authoritarian and domineering power is to lay the blame on the victims. Those who survived the repression internalized the guilt for their failure. But no Chilean that we met has ever questioned our legitimacy. On the contrary, they appreciate that strangers take hold of this story beyond the trauma “, Desiree answers. At the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago, where a great deal of information is gathered on the victims and the acts of torture and barbarism committed by the dictatorship, nothing evokes the preceding period, thus tacitly bringing back the idea of ​​inevitable violence: a way to manipulate oblivion and fuel fear.

Soledad, the memory alive

It is finally back in France that the couple will come into contact with Soledad, a name like a living grief, who took refuge in Belgium in 1977 with his two orphans. On the eve of Allende’s victory, Soledad was 15 when she moved to one of these camps, born from the occupation of land to demand the right to housing, where she learned about politics and falls in love with one of the leaders, an activist of the Revolutionary Left (MIR), Ricardo, alias Alejandro. For her, the UP opened all horizons. Thanks to their fight, the 630 families will get their homes. But Ricardo is arrested and massacred the day after the coup d’état. “When someone tells you their story, it’s a token of trust but also a responsibility. Working with Soledad was ideal, because she has a very vivid memory of events, as she has been fighting for years to prosecute her husband’s torturers and murderers ”, Desiree explains.

The story of struggles must continue

With Alain, she reweaves the testimony in its historical perspectives to bring out the overwhelming brilliance of this tragic love story in the light of these thousand days of hopes and progress. Popular Unity, long obscured by its annihilation, comes back to life in the light of guillotined dreams. Soon, however, it will be necessary to tackle the coup d’état, to continue this fresco on the fate of the humble in the shadow of the freezing premeditation of September 11, 1973. “After the death of Allende and in the continuity of the dictatorship, Chile has become a laboratory of ultra-liberalism and reflects the model towards which we are going: the precariousness and the loss of all social guarantees essential for the population in terms of ‘access to basic necessities, health, education, housing, transport, leisure … This Chilean memory, it is also ours. Telling the story of these struggles is the only way to keep them alive ”, Desiree concludes.

♦ The Time of the Humble, Chile 1970-1973, by Désirée and Alain Frappier. Steinkis, 360 pages, 25 euros.