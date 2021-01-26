One more. Comics Man skin (Glénat), from screenwriter Hubert and designer Zanzim, received the Canal BD independent booksellers award. An editorial phenomenon, the book had already received the Landerneau prize, the Ti Zef comic book prize, the Wolinski comic book prize, the RTL comic book grand prize in 2020, as well as the ACBD critics’ grand prize. The album questions gender issues with the adventures of a young Renaissance girl who broadens her possibilities by putting on a man’s skin, thanks to a secret bequeathed by the women of her family. This modern tale, thought by the screenwriter in reaction to the protests against marriage for all, revisits social behavior and upsets the established order. Hubert was unable to take advantage of the incredible success of his book. He ended his life in February 2020. Mr. M.