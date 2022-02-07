Now that the covid passport is spreading around the world, the comic passport has arrived. Since this Monday, a new international identity document is official in Belgium, whose pages include Tintin, The Smurfs, Lucky Luke or Spirou. These are just some of the comic stars created in Belgium, the epicenter of world comics and its powerful industry. The country is proud to be the cradle of legendary figures of the so-called ninth art, recognizable throughout the world.

On the back cover of the passport, along with the data of the holder, appears the rocket with white and red squares recognizable by tintinophiles and mere fans as the ship with which Tintin and company travel to space in ‘Objective: the Moon’. On another page appears Moulinsart Castle, Captain Haddock’s mansion and ‘Red Rackham’s Treasure’.

On pages 22 and 23, a silhouette of a Smurf looks at a globe along with an overnight bag, a map, and a butterfly net. In others, Lucky Luke appears with the Dalton brothers in the solitude of the vast plain of the Far West, or Spirou and Fantasio in the African savannah. Bob and Bobette, Spike and Suzy, Natacha and the British adventurers Blake & Mortimer are other characters in the new document. Their silhouettes cannot be seen with the naked eye, but when the passport passes under the ultraviolet light of the security controls, their faces and outfits emerge. In some cases a new illustration appears, such as Tintin with his pioneering space suit.

The reporter who never wrote a story stars in the series created by Georges Remi (1907-1983) who signed as Hergé and whose comics, published from 1929 (‘Tintin in the country of the Soviets’) to 1976 (‘Tintin and the Picaros’ ), have been translated into more than 110 languages. Snowy, Captain Haddock and Professor Calculus dazzled many generations of 20th-century readers, but the 2011 Steven Spielberg-directed film about the reporter with the bloomers and toupee revived their popularity among the youngest. The very blue Smurfs are another Belgian national pride. The tiny creatures that live in the mushrooms of the forest were created in 1958 by the Belgian Peyo cartoonist, Pierre Culliford (1918-1992).

Valid for 149 countries



“We are very proud of the comics of our country. I don’t know if they are a soft power, but it is very powerful”, boasts Sophie Wilmès, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who extols the international fame of the Belgian cartoon.

The comic passport is official since yesterday. Whoever wants to have it by express route the same day they request it will have to pay 300 euros. The most patient will have it within two months and for only 80 euros. Belgians can travel to 149 countries with their passport, for 110 of which they do not need a visa. “It is one of the best in the world and highly coveted by counterfeiters, so we are always improving its security which we have now doubled,” says Wilmès.

The entry into force of the new travel document that pays tribute to the comic coincides with an exhibition on the history of the Comic Art Museum in Brussels open until March 6.