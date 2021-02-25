In Saint-Étienne, long before the industrial revolution, weapons were a tradition. With the development of coal mines, factories multiply and, among them, the arms factory, the MAS, nicknamed “the Manu”, not to be confused with Manufrance, which has supplied all wars with rifles since the 19th century. and ammunition then in tank equipment. Here, we do not laugh with military equipment and the risk of industrial espionage. At the time of this story, the Algerian war is not over. Precision mechanics, weapons take hours to be designed, manufactured, tested, with an average lifespan of a few minutes on the battlefield. Sad irony: the arms industry recruits the best specialized workers, men with golden hands who, in the breaches of the timed time of their working day, recycle their know-how by making for themselves, from scraps and on machines, all kinds of objects, as soon as their task of parts to be done is over.

Planks of fraternal salvation

This practice known as “the wig” is tolerated by the bosses and makes the workers proud, gives meaning to what they do. Some have become the kings of tinkering, like Jean. Always late, yet he is the first to finish the job. Dreamer, he embarks on a crazy adventure, a masterpiece, the construction of a motor boat. Patiently, he machines piece by piece, negotiates help with the final adjustments and sneaking out his incredible assembly. With him, we visit the workshops, we dive into a daily life punctuated by life in the factory with, outside, the cafes where sometimes “the Manuchards” quarrel with other workers who envy them and who look at them. From there was born the expression, “the step of the Manu”, typically Stéphanoise, which means to work without hurry. A slowness that the Manuchards also claimed as an act of resistance, at the time when the factory was requisitioned by the Germans.

La Manu closed in 2001. Today it houses the Saint-Étienne School of Design, where Baptiste Deyrail studied. Originally from the region, the designer invests the places of memory in this first impressive comic strip and entirely produced on a monotype. This print technique consists of drawing directly on a zinc plate with oily ink: an oily black in which the artist resuscitates in chiaroscuro the working-class past, the aesthetics of old cinema and the ghost of Jean Gabin, chants in boxes the bygone days of the factory, by replaying over a week the history of industrial change and modernization. The performance of new machines threatens workers with unemployment, it also makes them gain in security what they lose in autonomy. “Soon everything will be locked, we will no longer be able to tweak”, one of them lucidly launches. Integrated like a cog in the production chain, the worker disappears into the thick darkness and the melancholy mists of history. Without nostalgia, the boards bear witness to a difficult condition illuminated by the sparks of these moments of creation. In this homage to universal echoes, Baptiste Deyrail builds a bridge of fraternity between artist and worker. He tells how happiness springs up in creative and luminous flashes: a contrast ruined by the gray gloom of standardization.