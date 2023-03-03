The important event returns to Peru after 3 years of absence to bring together moviegoers, otakus, cosplayers and all lovers of pop culture. When and where will it take place?

He Comic Festival Day returns in its XIII edition, after a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Pop culture lovers couldn’t be more excited with the news. Whether they are comic book readers, otakus, moviegoers or potterheads, this will be the event that will bring everyone together in Jesús María, more specifically on Av. La Peruanidad, next to Campo de Marte, from May 4 to 7.

“This year you will be able to enjoy more than 100 thematic stores, 40 national artists, the presentation of the best fan clubs, full-scale replicas, music in the Symphony Orchestra, presentation of cosplayers, international guest artists and contests,” said the producer of the event, Renato ChinChon, promising that it will be an unforgettable experience.

What can be done at the event? Activity program

The event will kick off on May 4 with the “May the 4th be with you” celebration to the delight of Star Wars fans. However, it will not be the only main attraction and here we share the rest:

30th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”: you can take photos in the theme area next to the jeep from the movie escaping from the ferocious T-Rex and attend workshops for children conducted by paleontologists

30th anniversary of the “Power Rangers”: tribute to the first Rangers who were icons of the decade of the 90s

38th anniversary of the “Thundercats”: you can take a photo in the Feline Tank, a full-scale replica of the classic vehicle from the series

Free comic book day: Saturday May 6 was chosen to award a free comic. To access this no matter what time you show up, you need a VIP ticket

25 years of “Harry Potter: the battle of Hogwarts”: it will take place on Sunday, May 7 and you will be able to interact with the Death Eaters.

What actors and artists will appear?

Illustration contest. Photo: Festival Comic Day

Ross Marquand: known for playing Red Skull in “Avengers: endgame” and Aaron in “The walking dead”. He has also voiced various animated characters such as Ultron in “What If” and “Immortal” in Invincible.

Megumi Mori: the legendary Blue Dolphin from “Liveman” comes direct from Japan.

David Lloyd: cartoonist and co-creator of the “V for Vendetta” comic.

Christian Duce: cartoonist of titles like “Wonder Woman”, “The Flash”, “Batman / Fornite” and “I’m Batman”.

Genaro Vasquez: The Spanish voice of “Rafiki” in the “The Lion King” franchise, Android 17 and Kaioshin in “Dragon Ball”, as well as hundreds of other characters.

How much does it cost to get in and meet the guest stars?