For a few days, film and television fans have been excited about the Lima 2022 Comic Convention, an event that will bring together lovers of popular culture in the San Miguel district.

As in previous years, the meeting will bring together international artists, fans, gamers, cosplayers, attractions, and much more, in one place. Here we tell you what you can see in the also called Comic Con Lima 2022.

What day does the Comic Convention Lima 2022 start?

The organization will open its doors from Tuesday, July 26 to Sunday, July 31 at Arena 1 on the Costa Verdein the district of San Miguel.

Comic Convention Lima 2022 opening hours

Below, check the schedule to be able to attend the convention:

Photo Hours: Comic Convention Latin America. Photo: Comic Convention Latin America

Artists that will be part of Comic Convention Lima 2022: confirmed list

Actors from series and movies such as “Stranger things”, “La casa de papel”, “The flash” and “Rebelde Way” have been announced for this edition.

Noah SchnappWill Byers

Mason Dye (Jason Carver in “Stranger Things”

Rick Cosnett (“The Flash”)

Tom Cavanagh (Reverse Flash)

Felipe Colombo (“Rebelde Way”)

Enrique Arce (“The paper house”)

How much does it cost to meet Noah Schnapp at Comic Convention Lima 2022?

Noah Schnapp will be presented at the end of July at the Comic Convention Latin America 2022. Photo: composition LR/Netflix

The actor who plays Will Byers in “Stranger Things” will be in Lima on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, starting at 12:00 p.m.

autograph signature: S/ 358.02

Photo: S/ 358.02

Meet and greet: S/ 895.05 – SOLD OUT.

Noah Schnapp at Comic Convention Lima 2022. Photo: Comic Convention Lima 2022

Price of the Full Pass of the Comic Convention Lima 2022

If you want go to the Comic Convention Lima 2022, but only one day, there is the option to pay the Full Passwhich has a cost of S / 55.94.

Now if you’re looking to attend every day of the convention, you can pay the Full Pass – phase 2which has a cost of S / 265.79. Both tickets are purchased through the Joinnus website.