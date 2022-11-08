Just as in Mexico we have the Mole Comic Con either San Diego has its Comic ConJapan organizes what we should name furry with. Well actually it’s called Kemo Kett and it is a project that is underway and sounds, as well as strange, interesting and profound.

First of all, this convention is looking for support and at the time of writing this article it has 305 people who contributed something and they have already collected the not inconsiderable amount of 2.8 million yen, which is more or less about 19 thousand USD.

Due to the situation caused by the pandemic, this Furro Con is going through a bad time and needs the support of the people and that is why they are looking for donations. Now this event will be held on January 22, 2023 at the Tokyo Ryutsu Center in Hall C and can be reached by the Tokyo Monorail.

Now, let’s not lose sight of the fact that these kinds of conventions do a lot of pro-animal activism and usually raise money to support these causes, which makes them certainly valuable organizations. An immediate example that we have is Confuror and you can see it here.

Source: Twitter @555_show

Also, this Kemo Kett is an event focused on animals, fusions of animals and humans, dragons and all kinds of characters of the furry genre. Although this meeting is intended for people of all ages, it is a fact that adult material will be sold and fans will have to verify that they are over 18 years of age.

On the other hand, this convention will reach its ninth edition and it is enough to see with photos of the previous editions that it is certainly a serious event that lovers of furry will enjoy, especially for the production values ​​that the creators put in and cosplay outfits.

Now, on the donation side: The lowest is 1,000 yen, and the highest is 20,000 and the last one includes a thank you from a Japanese voice actor named Kappei Yamaguchi.

Hopefully everything goes as planned with this event because it is a fact that it has an audience, because they are already in their ninth edition. What do you think of this Furro Con? Would you go?