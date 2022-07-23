Comic Con 2022 LIVE continues with day 3 this Saturday, July 23, the date on which Marvel Studios and Warner Bros (DC Comics) will present their most striking news for their future projects. The expectation today is placed on the already confirmed arrival of Kevin Feig, who will announce the future of Phase 5 and the new superhero movies of the MCU. Also, the panels of “House of the dragon” and “Star Trek” are expected.

In the following note we leave you a guide so that you do not miss everything new that is coming and follow the transmission with the highlights of the date.

Comic Con 2022 Day 3, Marvel and DC/Warner “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” could release a trailer The first official preview of “Black Panther 2” could arrive today at San Diego Comic Con 2022, just like 5 years ago at SDCC 2017, where the late Chadwick Boseman celebrated with the other members of the cast. See also Mom of 'Tomate' Barraza fights cancer again: "You will fight it with strength" DC will present novelties of 2 films “Black Adam” and the sequel to “Shazam” will reveal new details to fans today at the Comic Con 2022 panel. The possible arrival of Henry Cavill is also expected, which is only a rumor at this time. Rumored the return of Henry Cavill to the DC Universe Just minutes before the start of the event, the hashtag #HenryCavillSuperman has become a trend and fans are waiting for DC to announce the return of the famous actor to the role that gave him worldwide fame. Day 3 at San Diego Comic Con 2022! This Saturday, July 23, Comic Con 2022 continues. On this third day it is up to Marvel and Warner Bros to present their new productions. The return of Henry Cavill to DC Universe is rumored, while the marvelites eagerly await to know the films that will form Phase 5 of the UCM. In addition, panels of “House of the dragon” and “Star Trek” are scheduled. See also Live | Lavrov denies presence of civilians in attacked hospital; Summit ends without progress

Comic Con 2022: schedule

July 22 (Day 2)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Marvel Studio Animation”

“Tales of The Walking Dead”

“The Walking Dead”

“Rick & Morty: The Vindicators”

“For all humanity”

July 23 (Day 3)

Warner Bros

The House of the Dragon

star trek

Marvel Studios

How to go to Comic Con 2022?

This edition of Comic Con 2022 has been more than peculiar, since the tickets were sold in 2020. In this way, all tickets are sold out and it is best to wait for the next installment.

How many days does Comic Con 2022 last?

Comic Con 2022 lasts for four days. It is an event made for fans of movies, series and other shows, where a wide variety of news is revealed.

Comic Con 2022: the most anticipated of Marvel and DC Universe

The most anticipated of Comic Con 2022 are the announcements from Marvel and DC Universe, which have long been the main target of various rumors.

Marvel Studios announced Phase 4 at Comic-Con on July 20, 2019. Photo: Comic Con

Regarding Marvel Studios, this July 23 Kevin Feige will announce the next films of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, the rumor in networks of the registration of the next Avengers movies: “Avengers: Secret Wars” and “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” spread.

Black Adam alongside Hawkman in the “Black Adam” trailer. Photo: Youtube capture

On the other hand, with regard to the DC Universe and other projects from Warner Bros, the panorama is not very broad, since the premieres of “Black Adam” and “Flash” are still awaited since the pandemic. News about “Shazam! Fury of the gods” and the commented sequel to “Joker”.