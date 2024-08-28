Normally I wouldn’t put the cover of a comic at the beginning of a review, because what matters more is what’s going on behind the scenes: inside the book, in the actual story. But “The Last One Extinguishes the Light” shows something on the cover that hasn’t been attempted before: the motif of a man peeing, and from the front. Not a pretty sight. But a relatively subtle one, because Tobias Aeschbacher, who is responsible for both the text and the images in this comic, has placed his urinating character in a field whose stalks extend above waist height. And so the corpus delicti remains invisible.

Wobei der fehlende Benimm von Eric (so heißt der Feldpinkler) noch das kleinste Vergehen in diesem Comic darstellt. Eric ist nämlich Chef eines Gaunertrios (die anderen beiden heißen Paul und Anton), das eines Abends überraschend ins traute Heim eines jungen Paars eindringt und hinter vorgehaltener Waffe die Herausgabe von etwas verlangt, das es für sich reklamiert. Präziser wird die Angabe erst einmal nicht, und das sorgt bei den Bedrohten für Verwirrung. Zumal es sich bei diesen beiden Verliebten auch um Ganoven handelt – sie bestreiten ihren Liebeslebensunterhalt mit Raubüberfällen.

The comic column by Andreas Platthaus FAZ

The last of these was for a snack bar, and there they stole a bag from a customer containing what appeared to be a vase filled with rubbish. Not exactly what they had hoped for, so they gave the vessel to a neighbour, who took a liking to it. Unfortunately, the contents are exactly what Eric and his two henchmen are after, and they are so important to him that he uses force to get it back. On page 25 of a total of 120, the first shot is fired – and many more are to follow. At first, only an arm is injured, but four pages later, the next bullet hole is already closer to sensitive parts of the body, and another page later, the first fatal bullets fly: one half of the couple is hit. But on the same page, Anton also dies when the neighbour from the apartment above starts shooting. It will not be quiet in the apartment building that night. However, most of the residents find eternal peace. Perhaps even all of them except for one cat.

The role model is clear: Tarantino

You should be able to tell that Tobias Aeschbacher is telling a crime farce. À la Quentin Tarantino, if you like (and Aeschbacher himself obviously wants that), which bodycount As for the cynicism. You have to like that. On the other hand, the image style, which is based on French models (Blain, Larcenet), doesn’t even give rise to a feeling of realism – and that’s why the blood can spurt like it only does in early comics by Lewis Trondheim, without making you feel disgusted.

Aeschbacher clearly has a lot of fun with his characters’ alternating luck and misfortune with their shooting. And through extensive dialogue, he brings back memories of the talkative protagonists from films like “Pulp Fiction”. The microcosm of the apartment building is heavily overused by clichés, but some of it is actually hilarious. And some of it is deadly serious, once you look behind the dramatic facade. For example, one of the residents, as a Swiss reservist, naturally has an assault rifle in his closet. That’s bad luck for others who thought they had superior firepower.

This bitter story, which looks so harmless (although the unpleasant cover may at least be a warning sign), was published by the Basel-based publisher Helvetiq, which has recently made a name for itself with a number of graphic novels. Aeschbacher’s first work in this field has what it takes to win over an audience that wants to be drastically entertained rather than pondering the evil of the world or the autobiographical problems of comic authors. Two months ago, “The Last One Extinguishes the Light” was awarded the Max and Moritz Prize for the best German-language comic debut at the Erlangen Comic Salon. Genre titles rarely receive approval from such an ambitious jury. So they saw something that goes beyond the mere gimmick. It will be interesting to see whether this volume will impress us as a guilty pleasure of its author when he presents his next comic.