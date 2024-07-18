Das in Greifswald ansässige Pommersche Landesmuseum hat mit der noch bis Anfang August laufenden Ausstellung „Lebenslinien – Eine Wanderung in Zeichnungen und Bildern“ durchaus etwas zu Caspar David Friedrich zu bieten, wobei die bekanntesten Werke natürlich schon Hamburg, Berlin und/oder Dresden versprochen oder als russischer Museumsbesitz unzugänglich waren. Aber aus der Not macht man in Greifswald eine Tugend, weil hier der Fokus auf dem Locus amoenus der Heimatstadt des Künstlers liegt, die er tatsächlich zeit seines Lebens, also auch noch in Dresden, als Sehnsuchtsort wahrnahm.

Caroline sollte seine Geburtsstadt kennenlernen

Zum letzten Mal dort war Friedrich 1818, also mit Mitte vierzig – zweiundzwanzig Lebensjahre lagen da noch vor ihm, und wer weiß, ob er überhaupt noch einmal dorthin gereist wäre, wenn er nicht gerade spät geheiratet hätte: Caroline Bommer, eine Dresdnerin, die Greifswald ebenso wenig kannte wie die dortige Verwandtschaft (Brüder, Schwägerinnen, Cousins, Neffen, Nichten) von Friedrich sie. Also trat das im Januar in der Frauenkirche getraute Paar am 13. Juni 1818 eine mehr als zweimonatige „sentimentalische Reise“ nach Greifswald an. Und darüber gibt es jetzt einen Comic.

The comic column by Andreas Platthaus FAZ

It is called “1818”, as if the successful title by Illies (okay, a different one) had been chosen as a blueprint, but there is a further clarification: “Caspar David Friedrich with Caroline in Greifswald”. The volume, which has a predominantly picture book aesthetic, i.e. mostly separates the text from the drawings, was drawn by Maiken Albert, a young illustrator from Greifswald who was involved in the scenario herself and in cooperation with some employees of the Pomeranian State Museum, which also acts as the publisher. The volume was published by – of all things! – Dresden Sandstein-Verlag, but the company’s headquarters are not mentioned anywhere in the book. The comic is unusual in its landscape format, but this is due to the mostly landscape format templates for the panels. A significant part of these come from Friedrich himself, who eagerly drew on his trip to Greifswald, which also took him to Rügen once again.

“1818. Caspar David Friedrich with Caroline in Greifswald” with illustrations by Maiken Albert was published by Sandstein Verlag, has 36 pages and costs 20 euros. Sandstone Publishing

Daring – you might think. After all, drawn artist biographies have to be judged aesthetically by what their subjects have achieved, and it would be hard to find a better draftsman than Friedrich. Maiken Albert exaggerates him, not simply making copies of the travel sketches, which have mostly been handed down as pencil drawings, but watercolouring the motifs, which are somewhat coarser than the originals – and the most magnificent of the Friedrich prints from the summer of 1818, a print in the Greifswald Museum with a depiction of Friedrich’s relatives on the town’s market square, is also watercoloured. The choice of adaptation technique is therefore consistent.

Maiken Albert deliberately did not try to adapt to Friedrich’s fine lines. What she does take from him, however, is his love of detail. Only a few panels show long shots, most of them pick out small details: hands writing letters, household objects, sections of buildings. And yes, they are panels, i.e. comic images, because the page architecture principle chosen by Albert relies on image sequences. And in between there are surprises such as a double page of pure text with classified ads from the “Greifswalder Wochenanzeiger” of August 1, 1818, or a view of the Dresden study after the return, for the composition of which Albert combines one of Georg Friedrich Kersting’s famous studio depictions with Friedrich’s own portrait of his wife standing at the window from behind.

Everyone recognizes the “chalk cliffs”

It’s just a shame that the book doesn’t list such sources for Albert’s picture compositions – a double page in the appendix reproduces a total of seven of Friedrich’s original sheets, but a list of the other drawings and paintings used would not have hurt. Although one will have no problems identifying the “Chalk Cliffs of Rügen” or the “Couple on a Sailboat”. But Albert’s relocation of the merrily jumping horses in one of Friedrich’s painted views of Greifswald to the edge of its panel is likely to be more enjoyable if one knows the original – and can then comparatively reason about why a single picture with such a punctuation (in the sense of Roland Barthes) is better served than a panel in a sequential context.

But it is precisely because the comic “1818” allows you to think about such things that it is a good read. The fact that the plot is simple is a given! The aim here is to create a story motivated by local history that is suitable as a souvenir for visitors to the city. But since – see above – Greifswald is not ideally located for tourism, one can only hope that the collaboration with Sandstein will also ensure that the book is distributed in bookstores far beyond Greifswald. They will certainly not be as crowded as when Illies’ Friedrich book was published, but the comic will still be enjoyable.