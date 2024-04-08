At Amsterdam Central Station there is a branch of New York Pizza in the white, shiny central tunnel. I came there every day for a while, when I worked in Hilversum at a broadcaster where I couldn't find my way. As a result, I had an increased need for comfort. One gloomy autumn evening I found it, in the form of a pizza slice at New York Pizza. The slices of pepperoni curled up from the heat and fat, after eating that pizza slice, I took a moment to look around. The remnants of the evening rush hour crowded through the tunnel. Inside, in addition to the menu above the cash register and the green-red wallpaper on the wall, I noticed some certificates. 'Franchisee of the Year 2014: Daniël Ninor', 'New York Pizza, the Original Slice Award 2015: Daniël Ninor'.

There was also a gold-plated pizza roller on a pedestal, behind it the 'Slice of the year award-2017' with that name again: Daniël Ninor. I googled him and saw a pixelated Linkedin photo of his face superimposed on a pixelated picture of a fresh pizza. Wonderful: who gets so good at pizza that they win prizes with it?

I didn't think about it anymore until I walked through the central tunnel at the station again a few weeks later. Through the window of the New York Pizza branch I saw a face that made my heart beat faster: Daniel Ninor. I nervously walked in to initially order a slice. Daniël took the order professionally, neatly. Only when I had finished the pizza did I walk back to him to ask him if he was indeed Daniel Ninor, if he was indeed the man who had won all those certificates on the wall.

Study business economics

Then: something unexpected. Daniel Ninor seemed to take off. Daniel Ninor seemed to grow four inches from that one question. Never before have I felt so much connection after asking a question. It is difficult to explain, but it felt like a very warm and human moment, as if Daniel Ninor had perhaps had a hard time just like me, and by asking him about his achievements I was dragging him out of the worries of everyday life. This will be projection.

The fact is that he was happy with my question. I don't remember exactly what he answered at that moment, it passed me by in the same way that you can immediately forget someone's name when you shake their hand during an introduction round. Fortunately, I went home, only to realize that I wanted to talk to him longer. Could I, as a searcher for meaning and the secret of job satisfaction, learn something from him? Due to Covid, a follow-up appointment took months, but despite everything, I managed to speak to Daniel Ninor in his other franchise store in Leidsestraat through a few Linkedin messages.

There he treated me to a pizza and then he started off because I asked him questions. For example, he talked about how he started as an entrepreneur (studying business economics, had a part-time job at New York Pizza, worked for Philips in Dubai, among others), how he started as a franchisee of New York Pizza (founder Philippe Vorst had personally approached him). I learned that New York Pizza is a Dutch company, that Daniël has to purchase all food products from NY Pizza, but otherwise makes his own decisions. He said that as a true entrepreneur he is always looking for growth, for improvement. “With the boys,” he said, he spoke fondly of his staff, “with the boys I looked for ways to always make the perfect pizza, Jan.” They challenged each other, Daniel gave out cash prizes, he taught his boys how to knead the dough, how to punch it out, to give the dough lots of love. That's how they won the prizes. Daniel said that if you see a photo of a pizza at one of the New York Pizza branches in the Netherlands, it was probably made by him. He made them at the head office, after which they were photographed.

In search of the secrets of job satisfaction and personal growth, I kept asking questions. Daniel said that his parents came from Syria and Lebanon, that they were Christians. He said that his parents died when he was very young, that his sisters always took good care of him, that they always had the feeling that they had to fend for themselves.

When the pizza and coke Daniel had given me were gone, I asked what the future held for him. He said that he was busy launching new products on the market, such as the sweet chili chicken. He also said that he needed to give his shop a lick of paint again. It was in the details, he explained, if you paid close attention to the little things, the big things would come naturally.