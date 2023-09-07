Paris. Comet Nishimura, discovered a month ago, is heading towards the Sun and will shine brightest over the weekend, offering a spectacle visible with binoculars or even with the naked eye.

This small rocky and icy body, whose exact size is not yet known, takes its name from the Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, who first observed it on August 11.

C/2023 P1, scientific name, has a long-period orbit with a last pass near the Sun that dates back 437 years, Nicolas Biver, a specialist at the National Center for Scientific Research at the Paris Observatory-PSL, explained to Afp.

No trace of his last visit was found in the astronomical archives, the astrophysicist specified.

When comets (celestial bodies from the cold regions of the solar system) approach Earth, the ice contained in their nucleus sublimates and lets out a long trail of dust that reflects sunlight.

It is this shiny hair that can be observed.

Comet Nishimura will pass as close to the Sun as possible on September 17. It will then be 33 million kilometers from the star, that is, “less than a quarter of the distance between Earth and the star,” and 125 million kilometers from Earth, according to Biver.

Comet Nishimura’s trail is greenish in color since it contains “more gas than dust.”