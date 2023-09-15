There Comet Nishimura it is a non-periodic comet discovered on August 12, 2023 by the Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, with the comet which at the time of discovery had an apparent magnitude of approximately 10.5, and was located approximately 1 AU from the Sun; the comet has aretrograde orbit –term used in astronomy to describe the motion of a celestial object, such as a planet, moon, or asteroid, moving in the opposite direction to the direction of most other objects in the same solar system– with a period of approximately 433 years.

While it was initially thought that it might be destroyed due to strong solar heat, we now know that if you want to get out and see Comet Nishimura for yourself, this week is probably your last chance.

From a scientific and technical point of view, Comet Nishimura is a celestial body composed of ice, dust and gas, which lights up when it approaches the Sun and forms a coma (or coma) and a tail. The coma is the brightest part of the comet, and is made up of gas and dust that vaporizes from the surface of the comet’s nucleus, while the tail is the longest and thinnest part of the comet, and is made up of dust particles and ions that they are pushed away from the nucleus by the pressure of solar radiation and the solar wind.

Comet Nishimura has a green comadue to the presence of carbon (C2) and cyanogen (CN) molecules which emit light in this spectrum when excited by the Sun, while instead as regards the tail this is thin and straight, which points in the opposite direction to the Sun, and it is mainly made up of carbon ions (CO+) and oxygen (O+), which reflect sunlight.

From a geological point of view, Comet Nishimura is a relic of the formation of the solar system, which occurred approximately 4.6 billion years ago. The comet is part of the Oort clouda spherical region surrounding the solar system at a distance of about 50,000-100,000 au from the Sun, where billions of comets lie dormant. These comets are formed from primordial materials that have not been altered by the internal geological processes of the planets or by collisions with other celestial bodies, therefore the comets of the Oort cloud are real time capsules that allow us to study the chemical and physical composition of the original solar system.

When to see Comet Nishimura and other information about it

For those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere, Comet C/2023 P1 Nishimura has only a few days left before it approaches the Sun and will no longer be visible in the pre-dawn hours.

To see it before it disappears for the next 400 years, you will have to get up early, before the sun rises, then look east-southeast about an hour before sunrise and find the constellation Leo; the comet will travel the tail of Leo this week, but by September 16 it will rise along with the sun, however a stargazing app might be your best bet for locating it and determine whether you will be able to see low enough on the horizon to spot the comet.

You’ll need an unobstructed view of the horizon to see the comet, which will be only about eight degrees above the horizon on the morning of September 13 (less than the width of your fist at arm’s length) and will be lower each morning at the same now until it fades from sight in the glare of the sun.

Fortunately, the near-dark waning crescent moon heading into September’s new moon should provide dark skies on subsequent mornings to help you spot Comet Nishimura.

Comet Nishimura was first discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura of Kakegawa City, Japan on August 12, with the astronomer able to spot the comet before any of the larger telescope systems automated like the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS) in Hawaii, which in itself is quite an achievement.

Astrophotographers and skywatchers have watched the comet with great interest in recent months, even witnessing it lose its tail due to a strong burst of solar wind in what is known as a disconnection event.

Comet Nishimura will reach its closest approach to the sun on September 18known as perihelion, and if it is not completely disintegrated by solar radiation, the comet should revolve around the Sun and be visible to observers in the southern hemisphere, and if this were to happen, it would be visible in the western sky from sunset until the end of month.

But how did Comet Nishimura come to us? The comet was disturbed by the gravity of a star or other celestial object that crossed the Oort cloud, and was deflected towards the interior of the solar system, and then began its long journey towards the Sun, which lasted approximately 200 years. During this journey, the comet underwent the gravitational influence of the giant planets, in particular Jupiter, which modified its orbit making it more elliptical and inclined.

Comet Nishimura will reach its perihelion (closest point to the Sun) on September 17, 2023, at a distance of 0.225 au (about 33 million kilometers), at this distance, the comet has undergone intense evaporation of its volatile materials, which formed the hair and tail. The comet also experienced tidal forces due to the difference in gravitational attraction between the side facing the Sun and the opposite side, which could have caused fractures or even the breaking of the cometary nucleus.

The latest information on Comet Nishimura has been provided by astronomical observations made from ground and space. Among the main instruments used to study the comet are the Hubble Space Telescope, the SOHO satellite, the Pan-STARRS telescope and the NEOWISE telescope. These instruments made it possible to determine the size, shape, mass, density, rotation, temperature, composition and dynamics of the comet.

In particular, it turned out that the nucleus of the comet has a diameter of about 2 kman irregular shape, a mass of approximately 10^12 kgone density of approximately 0.5 g/cm^3a rotation of approximately 12 hours, one temperature of approximately -100 °C, a composition rich in water ice, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, methane, ammonia and other organic molecules. It was also discovered that the comet lost about 10% of its mass during its passage to perihelion, and that it emitted about 10^28 molecules per second.

Comet Nishimura represented a unique opportunity for scientists and astronomy enthusiasts to observe and study a rare and fascinating celestial object. The comet has also aroused the interest of the public, who will be able to admire its luminous show in the night sky. The comet will not return to the inner solar system until 2956when it reaches its perihelion again, until then, the comet will continue its journey towards the most remote regions of the solar system, bringing with it the secrets of its origin and evolution.

If you are attracted by science or technology, continue to follow us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!