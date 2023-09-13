The year 2023 is approaching the end and Outer Space continues to surprise us with astronomical phenomena of all kinds, the Solar Eclipse is almost approaching and In some places on Earth we can see the newly discovered Comet Nishimura.

You’re in luck, astronomy lover. Today you will know how, when and at what time to see the new green comet discovered by Hideo Nishimura from Mexico. The best thing is that NASA itself claims that you will be able to appreciate it without the need for expensive equipment.

But, well, then what do I need? A Basic telescope or binoculars are enough to dazzle you with the green glow of the celestial body whose existence was unknown to humanity a month ago.

If you’re lucky, you might even be able to see the Nishimura green comet with the naked eye from very specific locations. Keep reading, don’t stay, you will know below how and when to see it best in the Republic.

How and when to see Comet Nishimura in Mexico?

A month ago, renowned astronomer Hideo Nishimura surprised us with his discovery: Comet Nishimura.

Using a standard digital camera and a 30-second exposure, he captured the essence of this comet. NASA supports your observation without requiring expensive specialized equipment. Now, it’s time to enjoy this fascinating comet.

He Comet Nishimura was a morning protagonist until September 12but its presence is complicated when it appears close to dawn. Looking east, it is glimpsed after 6:00 AM, CDMX local timealthough its rapid rise hides it under daylight.

An alternative to see it is during the sunset, to him west, near the horizon. No expensive telescopes are required, just a proper viewing angle. Between 6:30 and 7:00 PM, from Mexico City, a fleeting window is provided for sightings until September 22. Precision is essential in this brief opportunity.

If you are looking for tools to locate the comet, consider using compasses or specialized applications, such as Star Walk 2. These applications, supported by GPS and smartphone sensors, will guide your gaze towards the comet in the sky.

On September 17, Comet Nishimura will approach the Sun, offering a unique opportunity to observe it during sunset. However, it is important to note that its proximity to the Sun raises the possibility of its disintegration, although this is considered a pessimistic scenario.

Comet Nishimura, a newly discovered celestial wonder, illuminates the skies of Mexico. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness its beauty before it fades into the vastness of space.