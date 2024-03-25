Mexico will witness a solar eclipse this coming April 8. Although this is a unique and wonderful event that occurs every more than 300 years, it is expected that this will not be the only astronomical event, as it will also be presented in this same period Devil Comet.

The solar eclipse, a spectacle that occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, will be visible in several regions of Mexico and the American continent. However, for Mexicans, the port of Mazatlán and its surroundings are presented as the ideal place to observe this phenomenon in its maximum splendor, according to estimates from the geophysics area of ​​the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The astronomical event will start in Mazatlán at 10:51:22, with the total eclipse phase starting at 12:07:24 and ending at 12:11:43, coinciding with the culmination of the Sun at its highest point in the sky. Subsequently, the Sun will be partially hidden, concluding this phenomenon at 13:32:07. The total duration of the eclipse is estimated to be approximately 4 minutes.

In parallel, at solar eclipse, Devil's Comet, Another celestial spectacle will also be present in the sky starting in the month of April. Although its closest approach is scheduled By April 21, its glow is already visible in the night sky.

This astronomical conjunction provides a unique opportunity for amateurs and the curious alike, as The darkness induced by the solar eclipse could facilitate the observation of Comet Diablo. The inhabitants and visitors of Mazatlán will have the opportunity to witness this celestial spectacle of extraordinary proportions.

Now just remember that on April 8, Mexico will become the scene of a doubly impressive cosmic spectacle: the solar eclipse and the presence of Comet Diablo.