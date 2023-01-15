Astro called “C/2022 E3” was detected by the Samuel-Oschin telescope; approaches the planet every 50,000 years

Comet “C/2022 E3” will be visible to the entire southern hemisphere from early February. The asteroid had its closest point to the sun on Thursday (12.jan.2023). The phenomenon can be seen in Earth’s sky every 50,000 years.

The comet was detected by the ZTF program (Zwicky Transient Facility) in March 2022, as it passed through Jupiter’s orbit. The observation was made using the Samuel-Oschin telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California (USA).

According to the National Observatory, the point of closest approach of this comet “relatively small”, about 1 km in diameter, with Earth will be on February 1st.

Comets are objects made mostly of frozen gases, rock and dust and become more visible to the naked eye as they get closer to the sun. -When its ice starts to turn into gas, forming a cloud of dust around the star.

The last time “C/2022 E3” was visible, Earth was still inhabited by Neanderthals, as astronomer Filipe Monteiro said, based on the orbital period of this celestial body which, it is believed, originates from the “Cloud from Oort” –one of the most distant regions of the solar system.

“Some predictions suggest that this comet’s orbit is so eccentric that it is no longer orbiting the Sun. If so, then he won’t return and will just keep walking away.”, informed, through a note, the National Observatory.

how to observe

Observation will be easier in the first days of February, “with a better observation height from February 4 northwards and below the Capela star”, explains Monteiro.

As the days go by, the comet will be seen higher in the sky and with more visibility time. At its closest approach, it will be about 42 million km from Earth.

The celestial star can only be seen with the naked eye if the sky conditions are very favorable, that is, with a dark sky and no light pollution. This could be the 1st comet of the year seen with the naked eye and the 1st after Comet Neowise, which appeared in 2020.

“To observe the comet, the most sensible thing is to use binoculars, which will facilitate the observation of this illustrious visitor. In addition, it is important to highlight that it is not an easy task to find a comet in the sky. Therefore, in addition to instruments (binoculars, telescopes, cameras), it is interesting that people look for a place far from urban centers, thus avoiding light pollution. To further facilitate the observation of the comet, it is recommended to look for the comet when the moon is no longer in the sky.”, explains Monteiro.

For novice observers, the astronomer suggests February 10, between 7 pm and 9 pm, when the comet will be close to the planet Mars.

“One strategy that can be used by beginners as well as casual photographers is to try photographing the comet by pointing your camera at its approximate location in the sky and taking long exposure shots for 20 to 30 seconds.“, said

“When viewing the images, you will possibly notice a fuzzy, tailed object. Using this technique, many are managing to photograph the comet even if they don’t see it in the sky.“, said.

With information from Brazil Agency