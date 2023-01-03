Madrid. Comet C/2022 E3, discovered last March, will be visible to amateur astronomers in the sky at the end of January, possibly even with the naked eye.

It was discovered by astronomers using the Zwicky Transient Facility’s Wide Field Survey Camera.

Since then, the new long-period celestial body — it completes its orbit around the Sun in about 50,000 years — has brightened considerably and is now sweeping across the northern constellation Corona Borealis in the predawn skies, NASA reports.

The December 19 telescopic image (right) shows the comet’s bright greenish coma, a short, broad tail of dust, and a long, faint trail of ions that stretches across a 2.5-degree field of view.

On its journey through the solar system, comet 2022 E3 will be at perihelion, its closest point to the Sun, on January 12, and at perigee, its closest point to our planet, on February 1. The brightness of comets is notoriously unpredictable, but it is estimated that by the end of the month C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could be visible to the naked eye in dark night skies, reports the space agency.

The observing rules for comets are generally the same as for deep sky objects: under dark skies and with a telescope or a pair of binoculars to get a better image.