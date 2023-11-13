Today, the COMET 2023 Metro Forum, hosted by the Roads and Transport Authority, in coordination with the Center for Transport Strategy at Imperial College – London, was launched today, under the slogan “Financial, Operational and Environmental Sustainability”, with the participation of about 100 experts and specialists, representing about 25 countries, in which they will discuss many issues. Topics related to metro operational systems.

The forum, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East in Dubai, over a period of four days, discusses a number of vital topics related to the metro, including the use of technology and innovation, the reliability of metro performance and employment, and matters related to financial, operational and environmental sustainability, which aims to confront operational challenges. These include financial financing for projects, in addition to achieving progress in environmental, social and corporate governance.

The Executive Director of the Authority’s Rail Corporation, Abdul Mohsen Kalbat, confirmed that the forum works to enhance international cooperation between government sectors and private companies involved in operating the global metro through the exchange of best international practices and systems, where a number of sessions and workshops will be held that will raise many vital topics related to the metro. Such as: measuring the quality of performance of operational processes, periodic technical visits, maintenance, and other important topics.

He stated that the forum hosts a number of international experts and specialists in the field of measuring and analyzing the performance of public transport, from the Transport Strategy Center at Imperial College – London, to talk about these topics and share global ideas and experiences during the forum sessions, in addition to the participation of many industry leaders from various organizations such as MTR (Hong Kong), TMB (Barcelona), Berlin (BVG) and others, where they will give important presentations on a number of vital metro topics.





The Executive Director of the Authority’s Rail Corporation indicated that among the vital topics that the participants in the forum will address are the main objectives of metro projects, measuring performance and evaluating the factors that lead to achieving quality in the performance of services, reviewing the numbers of passengers and the increasing demand for its use as a means of transportation and comparing the numbers of its users. Different times throughout the year, as well as future expectations and new challenges that can be faced.

He stated that the participants in the forum will also discuss the best practices and innovations used in the metro industry, public transportation, and mass transportation means, improving services, sustainability, and long-term planning, in addition to providing opportunities to expand areas of cooperation between leaders of the metro and mass transportation industry and experts in this field, and learn about the challenges and solutions proposed for management. This advanced system and discuss how to use the culture of innovation to improve future project planning processes.

It is noteworthy that the Metro Organization (COMET) was established by the Center for Transport Strategy at Imperial College London in 1994 as a forum for international standards, cooperation and the exchange of best practices from metro networks around the world.

On the sidelines of the forum’s activities, a number of field visits will be held by participants to the Unified Control Center, the Dubai Metro Operational Control Center and the Expo 2020 Metro Station, to inform them of the best practices applied in the Dubai Metro.