There are just a few hours until the ball starts rolling at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, where the Colombian National Team receives its counterpart from Uruguay for the third date of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

It may be of interest to you: Colombia National Team, fighting and looking for revenge: this is how it receives Uruguay

The team led by Néstor Lorenzo will have one of the most difficult tests since the Argentine coach landed on the bench of the Colombian National Team and hopes defend the undefeated ten games without losing.

However, the National Team will have to face not only its current rival, but a series of complications that began from the creation of the call, due to the different injuries that occurred between Fifa dates.

We tell you: Pay attention to the Colombian National Team: they filter the possible starting lineup of Uruguay

Training of the Colombian National Team See also Linda Caicedo, bluntly: the forceful request that she makes to all of Colombia Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

One of the areas most affected by injuries in the center of the field, Jefferson Lerma, of Crystal Palace, and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, of Inter Milan, are the main absences compared to the team that played in the debut of the South American qualifiers.

Both players were not available for the Colombian National Team due to injuries that sidelined them from the playing fields in recent weeks.

Also: Last minute change in the Colombian National Team? Lorenzo would surprise with Uruguay

It is there where The possibility of seeing James Rodríguez play from the start against Uruguay opens up. According to the information that was leaked after the last training session in Barranquilla, Néstor Lorenzo had tried out the ’10’ in the starting team.

Colombia National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Comesaña warns James

I don’t think Lorenzo brings James because he is a friend of his, or because he wants to help sell him, he has already been sold a thousand times. See also Banca Ifis confirms itself as the main sponsor of Sampdoria

Coach Julio Avelino Comesaña analyzed the present of the Cucuteño player, in a note with the newspaper Ace, and gave his point of view on the role that James Rodríguez must play within the Colombian National Team, explaining that he is in the group because Lorenzo expects something specific from ’10’.

“I don’t think Lorenzo brings James because he is a friend of his, or because he wants to help sell him, they have already sold him a thousand times. He hopes that James, at some point during the games, when the game process has already been done wear and tear and Colombia does not find clarity, in some way the feeling that something can happen,” he said.

Of course, Comesaña was emphatic in saying that James’ best moment is already a thing of the past and that he must adapt to what the Colombian National Team asks of him today.

“When James gets Colombia out of trouble, then the applause will come. James must understand that his best times have passed, at this moment he must be at the service of the National Team, not the opposite,” said the former Junior de Barranquilla coach.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO