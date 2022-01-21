Dacia has announced that the Spring, the cheapest electric car on the market, will be its third best-selling model in 2021, behind the Sandero and the Duster. And while the model was only on sale for 9 months, it serves a niche market and is not the most complete car in terms of equipment and safety features, even compared to the cheaper Sandero. Yet this proves that there is a demand for cheap electric models, which certainly come into their own in the city.

Comeback of the e-Up!

Something that Volkswagen has not escaped. The electric e-Up!, which was already discontinued in 2020, would now be offered again in Germany by VW dealers, according to Automobilwoche magazine. And that’s not even such a bad deal, because the e-Up got a larger battery in 2019 with a range of 260 km WLTP, 30 km more than the Spring. In addition, it has almost double the power and the finish quality is good. In addition, Germany gives a nice EV premium for cheaper electric models, which means that the e-Up! could be sold for less than 20,000 euros.

Unfortunately, it seems that this rebirth only applies to Germany, we will have to wait until 2025 before Volkswagen presents its ID.2 based on the ID.Life concept car (see photo above).