Spirited is the new Christmas comedy with Will Ferrell And Ryan Reynolds arriving on November 11, 2022 at the theater and available on AppleTV from the November 18, 2022. Spirited, taking inspiration from the famous work of Charles Dickens“A Christmas Carol“, Tells for the first time the well-known Christmas story from the point of view of one of the three ghosts, in this case that of Christmas present, played by Will Ferrell.

The “Scrooge”Of this film will be Clint Briggs, a grumpy Manhattan man played by Ryan Reynolds. The ghost, failing in the attempt to redeem Clint, will find himself colliding with his “ghosts” giving life to hilarious scenes in all respects typical of a classic American comedy. Accompanying the two famous actors on the set will be there Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page And Aimee Carrero.

Accompanying the trailer for the film, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds also appear in a small 30-second clip where we see them joking about Spirited’s possible juxtaposition with the films they tend to be remembered for. The gap between Spirited and the Deadpool by Ryan Reynolds but what stands out is the link, made by Will Ferrell, between his new comedy and the iconic “Elf“. By comparison, Spirited looks like it will be a totally groundbreaking comedy that we can’t wait to see on AppleTV.