This is indeed a surprise, a new system update has just been released for Nintendo 3DSspecifically it is about version 11.17.0-50.

We’ll share the patch notes, but you can probably guess for yourself what the official line is. One more time, Nintendo it only mentions system stability improvements.

The official patch notes for system update 11.17.0-50 from Nintendo 3DS are the following:

New general system stability improvements and other minor tweaks have been made to improve the user experience.

While there’s really nothing remarkable here, it’s always fun when a new firmware update is released from 3DS. The last one was released in September 2022 and naturally also focused on stability.

Nintendo obviously left behind 3DSwhich launched in 2011. The company’s latest release was Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarnwhich was released in 2019. Nintendo has also gone even further by dropping support for the online store of the 3DS (and Wii U).

The only question now is if Nintendo will release another update for the 3DS in the future. If that happens, hopefully it will be similar to version 11.17.0-50.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: It is sad to see that the Nintendo 3DS it leaves, but on the other hand, I can’t believe the system is 12 years old!