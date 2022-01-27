Eray Cömert will train for the first time this morning with his companions and he will meet José Bordalás. The Swiss center-back wanted to have trained alone yesterday but the coaching staff understood that six hard work sessions were enough that you will have from today.

Cömert arrives without playing since November but you’ll have to get up to speedor in six days since Bordalás need you for the party next wednesday against Cadiz, in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. In fact, Yes the swiss is in condition could debut in this cupbearer duel together with Diakhaby, in the center of defense.

It remains to be seen if the Swiss coincides in the green with Daniel Wass. The Valencia He has already accepted Atlético’s offer for the Danish footballer and today could be his last training session in Paterna. Wass will be replaced by Ilaix Moriba, who will land in Valencia in the next few hours to join Bordalás’ group.