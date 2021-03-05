Comerica in Dallas has tasked a longtime communications executive to help it build relationships with people of color.

As national African American business development manager, Summer Faussette will focus on building partnerships with nonprofit organizations that serve the Black community across the $88 billion-asset Comerica’s five-state market. She will collaborate with Chief Diversity Officer Nate Bennett, Chief Community Officer Irvin Ashford Jr. and the company’s African American business resource groups.

Comerica’s Summer Faussette says in her new role she will help the Dallas lender “continue strengthening partnerships with nonprofits and community leaders who do so much for our communities.”

“Summer brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge, which will benefit us as we continue to support initiatives that engage African American communities across our markets,” Ashford said in a press release Friday.

The new responsibilities are an extension of Faussette’s current role as vice president of external affairs in Arizona. She will continue to oversee Comerica’s Community Reinvestment Act efforts in Arizona, including volunteerism, CRA strategic planning and civic and community relations. She has over 17 years of financial services experience.

“Comerica’s hallmark is building relationships, and this role will allow us to continue strengthening partnerships with nonprofits and community leaders who do so much for our communities,” Faussette said.

In the announcement, the company credited the external affairs team with its outreach during the pandemic and in particular with bringing its Business Bootcamp and Money $ense programs into a virtual setting.

Comerica also pledged last year to deposit $10 million at minority-run banks and establish “mutual mentoring relationships” with those banks. It ultimately placed $2.5 million each at First Independence Bank in Detroit, Broadway Federal Bank in Los Angeles, Unity National Bank in Houston and Commercial Bank of California in Irvine.