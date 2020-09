Nadezhda Angarskaya, a participant within the Comedy Lady comedy challenge, mentioned that the present on TNT was closed and was now not being filmed. She advised about this in an interview with host Vyacheslav Manucharov. Video posted on Youtube-channel “Empathy Manuchi”.

“I come to the producer’s assembly tonight, so chic. And he says: “I am closing the challenge!” – she retold. In response to Angarskaya, she doesn’t know the rationale why the present was deserted.