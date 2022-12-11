The black comedy Triangle of Sadness, made by Swedish director Ruben Östlund, won the European Film Award for the best European film won. The awards for best screenplay, best director and best actor also went to the film. The Dutch animated film Knor did not cash in on the nomination in the category best long animated film.

Triangle of Sadness is a hilarious, loosely filmed black comedy about wealth and class, which previously won a Golden Palm at Cannes, the second for director Östlund. An influencer and a male model are taken on a frivolous elite cruise with a drunken Marxist as captain. Washed up on a deserted island, the social hierarchy tilts.

The European Film Awards are the most important European film awards and were awarded for the 35th time on Saturday in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. The Spanish film El Buen Patrón, starring Javier Bardem, won the prize for best European comedy. Vicky Krieps received an award for portraying Empress Elisabeth, Sissi, of Austria.

Oscar entry

In oink, the Dutch nomination in the category best long animated film, the girl Babs receives a pig from her grandfather for her ninth birthday. Her parents are unpleasantly surprised by the new housemate, but say that the piglet can stay if he takes a puppy course. However, Grandpa appears to have food-related plans with Knor, with whom Babs develops an increasingly close relationship.

although oink was not awarded at the European Film Awards, the film already received five Golden Calves in the Netherlands last October. The film is the Dutch Oscar entry in the category best long animation.