vIt’s been years since Kelsey Grammer announced a reboot of the comedy series that made him an audience favorite over eleven seasons in the 1990s: “Frasier.” There will be a “reboot with the same characters in new circumstances,” Grammer announced for the series, which itself began in 1993 as a spinoff of “Cheers.”

The “Cheers” producers David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee made the psychiatrist Frasier Crane the main character of an independent comedy. Angell died in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, shortly before the start of the series’ ninth season. There were two more seasons, ending in 2004.

The cast seems to be trying hard

“Frasier” was a classic sitcom of the nineties: slightly eccentric characters who maneuvered their way through misunderstandings and embarrassing situations in often funny verbal battles to well-rehearsed audience laughter. At the center was the psychiatrist and Harvard graduate Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), who ran an advice show on the radio in Seattle and backed his arrogance with extremely discerning taste. At the beginning of the series, Frasier’s father Martin (John Mahoney, who died in 2018), a former police officer with more robust demands, moved in with him along with the smart English nurse Daphne (Jane Leeves), and the series drew its humor from all sorts of controversies between its main characters.

These also included Frasier’s neurotic younger brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Frasier’s feisty producer Roz (Peri Gilpin). The series ended in 2004 with Niles and Daphne becoming parents to a son (named David in Angell’s honor) and Frasier leaving his radio show and turning down a TV career to join his great love Charlotte (Laura Linney) in Chicago consequences.

Now the continuation of the series that ended in 2004, developed by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, is here, but not quite as promised by Grammer. The other three main actors who are still living have apparently resisted the temptation to go for broke with the revival of a once very successful sitcom – as is the case with the remakes of classics such as “Roseanne”, “Will and Grace” and “Murphy Brown”. was observed.







The new edition suffers from their absence, because “Frasier” thrived on the team sports of its idiosyncratic characters. The line-up of the new team, on the other hand, is clearly influenced by the Paramount+ network’s calculation to reach both an older audience that grew up with “Frasier” thirty years ago, and to attract a younger generation in front of the screens. This seems quite trying and doesn’t always work.

Again with father-son conflict

Kelsey Grammer effortlessly transforms into Frasier Crane again. At the beginning he has his father’s funeral, the separation from Charlotte and a lucrative TV career behind him, as he reports to his old lecturer friend Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst), bringing the audience up to date. Alan picks him up at the airport in Boston, where Frasier wants to pay a visit to his son Freddy (whose former actor Trevor Einhorn also decided not to take part; Jack Cutmore-Scott plays him here) before he travels on to an event in Paris.

But the ambitious psychiatry dean Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) offers him a professorship at his alma mater Harvard, and Frasier’s ego is naturally flattered – at least until he realizes that Olivia is primarily interested in his TV star appeal.

In tow, Frasier has the now-teenaged David (Anders Keith), son of Niles and Daphne, who has inherited his father’s social incompetence and is limited to the thankless role of playing the nerd in the series. Freddy, meanwhile, gives his father the cold shoulder – which doesn’t stop him from moving into the apartment across the street and forcing his way into the lives of Freddy and his girlfriend Eve (Jess Salgueiro). This seems to have roughly recast the central roles of the original: Freddy and Frasier negotiate the father-son conflict, David is the oddball that Niles once was, and Alan acts as the grumpy replacement Roz.







Hilarious self-irony

The new show is at its best when the older ones are in the spotlight; The taunts between Alan and Olivia are particularly a highlight. “If you need more space, we could move Alan away, perhaps to a vacant cadaver shelf in the medical school,” Olivia says to Frasier as he settles into his new office. “Yeah, you could put me in the drawer next to your love life,” Alan tells her. But overall it lacks the pace and humor that characterized the original.

Worse still, the antagonism between Frasier and Freddy doesn’t work as a sitcom because Cutmore-Scott lacks the heart that was inherent in the wonderful John Mahoney in his character’s rigorous rejection of all things sacred to Frasier. Instead, he comes across as cold and edgy, a major drawback for a series that was primarily characterized by its warm-hearted charm.

Kelsey Grammer is able to iron out a lot with his presence and acting chutzpah, and the fact that his Frasier struggles with his superstar status here comes across as cheerful self-irony. Because even though Frasier wants to “make a difference” instead of just being marketed as a “dancing bear”, the Paramount people clearly don’t have this on their agenda. This was to be expected in an entertainment landscape that never misses an opportunity to reuse and reuse its most popular pieces. It’s still very, very sad.

Frasier runs on Paramount+.