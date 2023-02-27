Taking advantage of her great professional moment on both radio and television, comedian Eva Soriano (32 years old, Reus, Tarragona) returns to the small screen with ‘Showriano’, a Movistar Plus+ format (premiering on Wednesday, March 1), produced by El Terrat (The Mediapro Studio), which will have his personal label and in which he will gather well-known guests every week on a set turned into a nightclub, where there will be no shortage of improvisation, humor and music together with a piano. The presenter takes on her second solo professional challenge after ‘La noche D’ on TVE.

How did you get convinced to present this project?

They gave me carte blanche. As the name of the program itself indicates, the idea was developed by El Terrat, Movistar Plus+ and me. In this format there is a lot of me. I like to do entertainment and when they told me that I wanted to do it, I said of course.

-How are we going to notice his seal?

–To begin with, the name is already a declaration of intent. Nobody can present the program but me, because then it would be crazy. I am part of the whole gear and the conception of space. I feel great because they consult me ​​and ask, and that doesn’t always happen. Here is a proposal in which they told me that this was made for me, to have a good time. It’s like the most expensive prom party in history.

–We see him sing in all the programs he presents. Do you have that thorn stuck in not having dedicated yourself to music?

I am a frustrated singer. All part of the frustration. I sing in all the productions I do, both in theater and on radio. I do it from love. I am not a professional singer, but all the productions will be from the program, so that it is the common thread for the viewers.

–Is it more complicated to make humor and comedy through music?

It’s complicated, it’s insane and it’s crazy. What are we going to do? Also. There’s a part of the show that’s going to be improvised, and that’s completely real. We are not going to know the story that the people who want us to make a song to suit them are going to bring us. I think that’s the basis of comedy. Something improvised that turns out well is the host and incredible, everyone celebrates it, but sometimes it also turns out to be crap. Failure is also the basis of comedy. In the risk is the adventure and improvisation is what it has.

Do you have any tricks in case you go blank during an improvisation?

–Basically, the output that never fails me is an assonant rhyme with pot, cunt or something like that. There are certain tools that you know will make you laugh. If I see myself between a rock and a hard place, I’m going to use them.

–It is your second television project after ‘La noche D’ (TVE). Do you feel that you have learned to present a great show like this?

-Yes and no. ‘La noche D’ helped me to get to know myself as a professional and to know what I like and what I don’t. And, above all, it was a school. However, ‘Showriano’ has an added risk, which is that it is a very mine project, in which I am on top of it and have participated actively. There are some added nerves that I did not have on TVE. And here I have a responsibility that I did not have in other programs.

–He debuted on a general channel, where the battle for the audience is more cruel. Is it better to work on a payment platform without such high pressure for data?

–I think that almost all my colleagues will agree that we cannot work with figures. It is not a mathematical science. The numbers are what they are, and of course we have to accept the audiences, but you can’t work that way thinking for people to see it because in the end you are killing creativity, which is the art of this profession. I am not in favor of giving too much importance to audiences because I would be doing things to please and that is not good because it puts you in a dynamic that leaves you without personality.

Good moment



–It closed the previous year without stopping chaining projects. Are you taking advantage of your good moment?

–My main problem is that I like almost everything I do. Every project I do compensates me in some way. If you start with a bit of enthusiasm, you always work better. But it’s true, I’m not going to deny it, in which there are days when I end up exhausted. That later I take a nap and move on? Well too. I think that you have to take advantage of the good times, without going crazy, because there is a point of mental health that you have to take care of. I take it as a long-distance race in which you have to be there and train more and more, but taking into account what you like.

–Josema Yuste complained that she could no longer make jokes with homosexuals. Do you think that humor should advance or be a boundless terrain?

–As a comedian you cannot set subjective limits. In the end, what we do is humor from our experiences and we live in a society. There is a review point towards your person that must be constant. Just like I’m saying this now, I can skate tomorrow too because I’m human, as Chenoa would say. I conceive of comedy as something that must be constantly changing like society. If it changes, your speech must also evolve. As an individual I have to do a job in which I have to progress.