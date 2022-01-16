Jim Carrey turns 60 on January 17th. Remembered by many comedic film roles, the artist often struggled with bouts of depression, and in the two decades since Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, he managed to play only three roles that corresponded to the development of his personality and talent.

A boy from the Canadian wilderness, who dreams of a career as a stand-up artist, unsuccessfully tried to realize his dream. His first performance was a failure. He was kicked out of school, for many years he sat on pills, struggling with depression. And then he relied on the parody of celebrities and became in demand. Carrey even managed to get a small role in Coppola’s Peggy Sue Got Married.

Kerry’s main weapon has always been plastic, he was even nicknamed Rubber Face. He found the recipe for success in the early 1990s when he played Ace Ventura, an eccentric animal detective who can speak through his anus, understands animal language and despises people except for one pretty brunette.

Carrey wrote the script himself, came up with a bunch of jokes and made the image of Ace the personification of revolution, anarchy and messianism – he is immediately trusted by animals, because there is no lie in him and there is love. This is also broadcast by Stanley from The Mask and Harry from Dumb and Dumber. Carrey’s characters are mostly notorious sociopaths trying in vain to adapt and combining naive childhood dreams with the often violent antics of a trickster.

Carrey immediately becomes a symbol of the pop culture of the 1990s, his jokes are quoted, youth MTV gives him award after award, but film critics refuse to recognize talent and taste in the artist. He does not have an Oscar, but for The Truman Show and The Man on the Moon Kerry received the Golden Globes. And at the same time did not get off the antidepressants. Carrey is not just a comedian, he is a great tragic artist, as great clowns have always been supposed to be.

