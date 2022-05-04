Comedy Dave Chappelle was attacked in the middle of a gig: The comedian continued his joke on transgender people immediately after the attack

Los Angeles police have said they arrested a man who attacked the comedian.

Comedian Dave Chappellen was attacked while performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival. It tells about the events, among other things Deadline.

The phones of those watching the show had been collected at the gates before the event began, so there is little footage, but several messages have been distributed on social media that a member of the audience had suddenly attacked the stage.

A video has also been posted on Twitter in which a man appears to be attacking a person holding a microphone, possibly Chappelle, on stage.

According to the ABC news channel the attacker and Chappelle struggled on the floor for a moment, after which the attacker ran to the side of the stage where he was caught by security guards. A comedian colleague was also among the captors Jamie Foxxwhich joined Chappelle on stage after thatafter the attacker was taken away.

Dave Chappelle was apparently not injured in the attack, and the reasons for the attack have not been told so far.

Los Angeles police have confirmed to ABC7 that they received a call from the Bowl at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday night. Police said the man was arrested. This was apparently armed with both a firearm and a knife.

On Twitter also rotates videosin which the attacker is transferred on a stretcher to the ambulance and his arm looks badly bent.

Together apparently in the video clip captured after the event Chappelle exclaims, “It was a transmies,” referring to his own comments, considered transphobic, in a Netflix The Closer in its program. Chappellen In The Closer presented by comments about trans people are provoked widespread debate and anger.

Chappellen in addition to the comments that provoked the turmoil, the attack is also preceded Will Smith attack comedian Chris Rockin attacked at the Oscar gala. In the midst of everything, Smith rushed to the stage and slapped Rock, who was the presenter at the time, and forbade him to speak outright about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett from Smith.

Since the incident, several comedians have expressed concern about the safety of the stage performances and possible Will Smith imitators.