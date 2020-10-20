Comedy Couple Romance Comedy the director: Nachiket Samanta The artist: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad, Rajesh Telang, Pooja Bedi

If your intentions are clear then all excuses are forgiven. Many people remain honest assuming this, but the world does not see the cleanliness of intentions. She wants a straightforward person among all the goons. That is why often in residential societies of the metros, when they go to ask for a house on rent with the intention of living in a vow of immortal love, most of them feel a failure.

The same difficulty is standing in front of Deep Sharma (Shakib Salim) and Zoya Batra (Shweta Basu Prasad) in the comedy couple. He is a couple from stage to real life, but in Gurugram adjoining the capital of the country, they have to eat. Their world keeps on desolating amid broker friend’s jugaad. But the real problem comes when Deep’s lies start coming in front of Zoya.

Deep takes Zoya as a sister in a society and takes a flat, sometimes prepares to get a fake certificate of marriage. His lie is also apprehended that despite two-three years, he has kept the matter of live-in relationship with Zoya hidden from parents. He has also told a lie in the family that he is an engineer in a company, while leaving the job two years ago, he has come into stand-up comedy.

In fact, Comedy Couple is a series of lies, but lies like Deep Sharma’s Wolf. Whereas the Gandhian father (Rajesh Tailang) has explained to him in his childhood that the foundation of lies rests on wet soil. As the comedy couple moves forward, Deep’s feet are slipped on its wet soil and it gets worse.

Releasing on G5, the one-hour 55-minute comedy Couple is basically a film attracting those metropolitan youth who find moments of laughter amid problems and tensions. The jokes of Metro stand-up comedy are not bookish and to understand them requires a special mental texture. Which arises from night to day with the ruckus from time to time. Therefore, instead of being a film for the general audience, it is such a comedy, to understand which you have to know more or less about the metropolis and its turbulent life. Comedy Couple is a film of that audience who lives in metros like Delhi-Mumbai-Chennai-Bangalore.

It has been written and developed by a team of writers like Bikas Ranjan Mishra, Raghav Raj Kakkar, Kashyap Kapoor and Gaurav Sharma. The director has brought the relationships of metropolitan life to the screen on the pretext of Deep and Zoya’s story. Constant hiccups arise in this relationship and stability does not come easily. The comedy couple states that the two were raised in a completely different way. While Zoya is a self-sufficient girl made of single mother (Pooja Bedi), Deep is a young man from a traditional Hindu family, who cannot rebel and adjust herself to the rites of childhood.

Amidst these things, the director has made every effort to bring down the changing political-social environment of the country. The episode of cow-urine coming to stand-up comedy has created some twists in the story stream and the question of freedom of expression has been touched. Amidst these things, the film focuses entirely on the instability of Deep-Zoya’s life. He is a couple to say but due to the circumstances it is becoming difficult for him to stay together day by day. What will happen to their relationship in such a situation?

The comedy couple also has a romance with comedy of metro style and the result of this is some listenable music. The music in the story is threaded well and the romantic songs are made good. There are no chances of laughing out loud in the film, but Saqib and Shweta have handled the opportunities of stand-up comedy. In particular, Shweta has flourished in the film beautifully and effectively. She is doing a consistently good job in the web world and this role of Zoya is noticeable. Pooja Bedi has returned to the entertainment world after nine years. Director Nachiket Samant has made Marathi films before this. This is his first Hindi film. Certainly, he retained the Metro feel of the story from beginning to end. The film could have been tightened a bit. This film will tickle the minds of Metro youth.