Comedy Club star Gavriil Gordeev will become a father for the fifth time

TV presenter, media manager and star of the Comedy Club humorous project Gavriil Gordeev, known as Le Havre, will become a father for the fifth time. About this in an interview with the publication “StarHit” informed his wife Irina.

Irina said that she and Gordeev are expecting their fifth child, who will be born in a couple of months. She expressed confidence that their older children would not be jealous of their parents for a new family member. “The older children are already big: 19, 12 years old, 4, 2 years old,” she explained.

The wife of the comedian also admitted that the sex of the child does not matter to her. “Anyone. We have two boys, two girls,” she said. Irina also said that her eldest son and her husband could follow in his father’s footsteps. “Studies at RUDN University, a very creative person, versatile,” she said.

The fourth child of Gabriel and Irina Gordeev was born in October 2021, the couple had a son. The couple got married in 2003. They met at the Perm State Technical University, where they played KVN together.

In August, the famous Russian stand-up comedian, Comedy Club star Andrei Beburishvili had a daughter. The artist did not disclose the details of the birth of the child and did not name the girl.