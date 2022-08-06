Johan Bakayoko had already taken care of the 1-0 at PSV – FC Emmen in the eighteenth minute, after which Kieftenbelt scored the second goal of the match. Unfortunately for the FC Emmen defender not in the good cause. As a result, it was not 1-1, but 2-0 for the people of Eindhoven.

After a free kick by Philipp Max, it was Jari Vlak who tested his own goalkeeper. Eric Oelschlägel passed that test by keeping the ball out of his goal, but the goalkeeper hit the ball against Jeff Hardeveld. Via Hardeveld the ball hit the post, after which the ball stayed exactly on the goal line. Kieftenbelt wanted to thwart the danger definitively, but instead he stumbled into his own goal: 2-0.