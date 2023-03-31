Comedians: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Rai 3

Comedians is the film broadcast this evening, Friday 31 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3 in first vision. It is a 2021 comedy directed by Gabriele Salvatores, loosely based on the drama of the same name by Trevor Griffiths, already staged by Salvatores himself at the Teatro dell’Elfo in 1985 and subsequently the basis of the subject of one of his first feature films, Kamikazen – Last night in Milan of 1988. Among the protagonists we find Ale and Franz. Let’s see together the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Comedians.

Plot

The film directed by Gabriele Salvatores, follows the story of six people, exhausted and worn out by their gray lives, who aspire to become comedians. After completing an evening class in stand-up comedy, the six characters face the ultimate test: taking the stage. While they try to make the audience laugh in the club room, an examiner sits among the spectators, tasked with choosing only one of them, the best, to insert in a TV programme. For the six, who dream of making money by making people laugh, it’s a great opportunity and for some it’s also the last chance to get involved and try.

The big evening arrives, the one that could change the life of one of them. One after the other, the six comedians take the stage to perform, all with the same doubt about their performance. In fact, they are uncertain about which scheme to follow, whether to respect the dictates of their teacher, who opts for a sagacious and pungent humor, or to meet the taste of the examiner, inclined towards a lower and less refined comedy than the previous one. But these are not the only two possible paths, because there is a third, a third dilemma, which creeps into their minds, that is, to depart from the two previous choices and take a more original and personal path. What will the six comedians in search of an examiner choose to do?

Comedians: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Ale and Franz, Natalino Balasso, Christian De Sica, Marco Bonadei, Aram Kian, Walter Leonardi, Riccardo Maranzana, Giulio Pranno, Demetra Bellina, Vincenzo Zampa. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Alessandro Besentini: Filippo Marri

Francesco Villa: Leo Marri

Natalino BalassoEddie Barni

Marco Bonadei: Samuel Verona

Walter Leonardi as Gio Di Meo

Giulio Pranno: Giulio Zappa

Vincenzo Zampa: Michele Cacace

Christian De SicaBernardo Celi

Trailer

Now let’s see the trailer of the film broadcast on Rai 3.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Comedians on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 31 March 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.