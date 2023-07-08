He Broad Opposition Front Goes for Mexico tHe has a “rich assortment” in the list of candidates for the presidential candidacy; This Friday, at the Torre Azul located on Paseo de la Reforma, comedians, politicians, activists, even ”Juanito” and a stripper registered.

The first to register was the former governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vacawho did not personally attend to register as a candidate for the candidacy of the Frente Amplio Va por México and instead sent his brother and senator Ismael.

SubsequentlyRafael Acosta, better known as ”Juanito”, He arrived at the Torre Azul in Paseo de la Reforma, to register as a candidate for the Frente Amplio presidential candidacy, but they informed him that they would receive him next Saturday or Sunday, since he did not have an appointment for his registration.

With his typical band in the head of the national colors, “Juanito” said in an interview with the media that, if he is not registered as a candidate, will start a hunger strike and he said that if he wins, he will end the policy of hugs and not bullets of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Another of the unusual candidates for the Broad Opposition Front Va por México is the virtual stripper and comedian, Adriana Delabre López.

“I’m fed up, I’m just any citizen, I’m not an expert in anything, other than teasing my daughters and if I win the Presidency I’m going to tease them all,” the comedian told the media.

What other applicants made their registration this Friday?

Another candidate is Jose Enrique Gonzaleza native of Zapopan, Jalisco, who registered as a candidate for the candidacy, said he was a human resources consultant and clarified that seeks to be president of the Republic because it has four careers and a master’s degree.

In addition, Adriana Floresan activist in various organizations, was also registered as a candidate for the presidential candidacy of the Frente Amplio Opositor Va por México.

The President of the Ciudadanos y Civil Council of Mexico City, Felipe de Jesus Puch, who said that if he wins the candidacy he will present a series of reform initiatives.

One of the applicants is Mario Facundo Palacios, a member of the PAN for 23 years and a native of Puebla, and he said that he is interested in issues of education, health, security and democracy.

In total, these are the applicants to participate in the internal process of the opposition coalition: José Enríquez González, Jaime Duarte Martínez, José Jaime Enríquez Félix, Mario Facundo Palacios, Adrianha Rangel Flores, Felipe de Jesús Puch Díaz, and Adriana Delabre López.