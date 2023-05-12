Dayanita He is once again in the eye of the storm after a questionable reaction he had with a reporter from the Magaly Medina program when he approached him to ask him some questions as he was finishing a show at the Chabuca Granda mall. After listening to the questions that her “magpie” had for her, the comedian turned around and prepared to board a car that was waiting for her a few meters away.

Members of “JB en ATV” question Dayanita’s attitude towards a reporter

As a result, the investigation team of “Magaly TV, the firm” turned to her former colleagues from “JB en ATV” to find out their opinions regarding the attitude of the actress.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita reveals that Jorge Benavides was angry about his entry into “La casa de la comedia”

“She’s a bad adviser all of a sudden. I think that if we are artists, we have every right to respond to the press. We owe it to the public and that is very important“, maintained the actor Martín Farfán. “I have been here for a short time, but always with humility and respect for everyone,” said another of the new members of the space.

JB’s wife affirms that Dayanita was fired from “JB en ATV”

Karin Marengo, wife of Jorge Benavides and one of the producers of the program “JB en ATV”. The lady, in an interview with a local media, made it clear that Dayanita did not resign from said space, as she had reported in a statement, but that they decided to remove her from her ranks because of her indiscipline.

“I think they are getting off topic, I think it is irrelevant to know whether or not he has a contract, or how much he earns, that is something private and he was always paid on time.We must focus on why she left the program and Dayanita committed several acts of indiscipline and, therefore, we were forced to remove her”, explained the wife of Jorge Benavides.

Dayanita said that she decided to retire from “JB en ATV”. Photo: Composition LR/Jazmín Ceras/Carlos Contreras Merino/GLR/Dayanita/Facebook

Danny Rosales questions Dayanita’s attitude after leaving “JB en ATV”

Another member of “JB e ATV” who was encouraged to issue an opinion on the commented rudeness that Dayanita made to a reporter from Magaly Medina who only wanted to talk about her presence in “El Reventonazo”, was Danny Rosales.

Like other members of “JB en ATV”, the comedian was consulted about the fact. “I told her to think carefully before speaking: she is badly advised. The person who interviewed her is a boss and she knows how to get things out, and sometimes someone without experience and to look good on the other side she blurts out what she shouldn’t. Bad decisions sooner or later take their toll on you.” indicated the funny.

Alfredo Benavides defends his brother after statements by Dayanita

After the controversial statements of Dayanita in “El reventonazo de la Chola” in relation to Jorge Benavides and “JB en ATV”, Alfredo Benavides He went before cameras to defend his brother.

“I don’t think it’s important to answer. I am only going to say one thing: to question Jorge’s way of treatment, work, years of experience and teaching… the whole country has realized that you cannot go against someone who is correct and who has not even come out to answer. I have 30 years of artistic career and I have seen lots of exactly the same people pass by, and I hope it is not another case of those ”, were the words of Alfredo Benavides for “Magaly TV, the firm”.

#comedians #quotJB #ATVsquot #criticize #Dayanitas #rudeness #artists #respond #press