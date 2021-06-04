Willy hurtado, recognized character of Peruvian comedy, has recently passed away. This was made known by friends and colleagues of the artist on their social networks.

As it is remembered, a few weeks ago relatives of the ‘Cholo Willy’ asked his followers and friends to join in a chain of prayer for the health of the comedian. COVID-19 kept the artist in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because his condition was critical.

The father of Stolen Within the humorous world, Román ‘Ronco’ Gamez, published a heartfelt farewell message to his partner.

“I feel very sad, I feel like I lost a son because I love you that way,” the comedian began writing on his Facebook account. “You fought to the end. I know that your brothers Manolo, Nicho, Walter, Lucho are as affected as I am. All of you came together into my hands knowing how to listen, wanting to grow, they went far ”added the ‘Ronco’.

Gamez ended with a few words directed towards the ‘Cholo Willy’ family. “I want to send my deepest condolences and all my support to the entire Hurtado family, especially to his wife and children. Rest in peace son Willy Hurtado ”, concluded the comic actor.

Roman ‘Ronco’ Gamez says goodbye to his ‘son’ Willy. Photo: Roman Gamez / Facebook.

Who also added to the condolences was the companion of Willy hurtado in Risas y Salsa, Manolo Rojas. The renowned comedian, like the ‘Ronco’ Gamez, used his Facebook account to convey his regret.

“Brother Willy Hurtado you fought to the end, I had hope. Your friends were pending, united in prayer, with the family, Uncle ‘Ronco’, Nicho Ortiz, Julio Landauro, the wardrobes. There is great pain for your departure. God keep you in his glory ”, wrote the artist.

Farewell message from Manolo Rojas to Willy Hurtado. Photo: Manolo Rojas / Facebook.

