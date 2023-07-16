The comedian Carlos Junior, better known in the media as mole, is in the eye of the storm after his ex-partner and mother of his children, Mercedes Peña, accused him of spending an insufficient pension for the two minors they have together. In a recent report on “Magaly TV, the firm”, the woman said that she has taken legal action on the matter, since the money that the comedian gives her is not enough for the basic expenses of her little ones.

What did Mercedes Peña, Topito’s ex-partner, say?

A reporter from Magaly Medina contacted exclusively with Mercedes PenaTopito’s ex-partner, to ask him about his current situation with him, after he stated in an Instagram live that he meets his children’s pension monthly.

According to what was mentioned in the recent report, the comedian would be spending 500 soles a month for his two little ones, an amount that does not cover his basic needs.

“It is not enough for me because my children are used to a different quality of life. For now, we are measuring ourselves because it is not enough for us”, said the woman for the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

Did Topito’s ex-partner start a lawsuit for food?

Given this situation, Ysrael Castillo, Mercedes Peña’s lawyer, reported that a legal process has been initiated against the comedian. mole so that their two minor children can receive a greater amount of alimony, since they do not consider the current amount adequate. “We have entered the demand for increased food and also the impediment to leaving the country for the man,” said the specialist.

As recalled, weeks ago the woman indicated that Carlos Junior decided to unexpectedly lower the child’s pension from 1,200 soles to only 500.