UpdateBritish comedian Russell Brand (48) is accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. Four alleged victims, including one who was only 16 years old when Brand allegedly abused her, have come forward to British media, who together investigated him for years. He denies everything and speaks of a ‘coordinated attack’.

The incidents occurred between 2006 and 2013, the heyday of Brand’s career that included numerous appearances on TV and in films. The editors of The Sunday Times, The Times and the Channel 4 programme Dispatches have spoken to ‘hundreds’ of sources since 2019. Channel 4 will air an episode of it on Saturday evening Dispatches out around the business.

One of the women claims that Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She was treated the same day at a crisis center for rape victims, the media said.

Another woman states that she started a relationship with him when he was 31 years old and she was only 16, while she was still in school. He always called her "the child," the woman said. The relationship allegedly lasted three months, during which Brand emotionally abused the girl. Among other things, he is said to have once pushed his penis down her throat against her will, causing her to almost choke.

Two other women speak of abuse by the comedian. With one of them he allegedly threatened to take legal action if she spoke out about it.

‘Coordinated attack’

Even before the pre-publication Saturday afternoon appeared online, Brand denied the allegations, which were then unknown to the public, in a video. He had received a letter and an email from the media asking him for a response. Brand calls the accusations ‘aggressive’ and ‘very serious’, but denies them completely. He suspects that there is a coordinated attack on his person by the ‘mainstream media’. They would see him as an ‘alternative media maker’ as a threat.

The comedian acknowledges that he showed very 'promiscuous' behavior in the past, which is why he was known at the time. "But all the relationships I had were absolutely consensual," he says. Brand claims there are witnesses who can refute the allegations, but according to British media he did not respond when asked about it. Watch Russell Brand's video, then read on below



Brand, who was married to singer Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012, has appeared and heard in dozens of films and TV shows in recent decades, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and several parts of Despicable Me. He is still on stage as a stand-up comedian, but no longer operates in the mainstream. His several podcasts and online comedy show mainly revolve around doubting traditional media and talking about conspiracy theories, for example around the coronavirus.

Story continues below photo.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand in 2010. © BrunoPress/EMPics



‘Ties with Brand severed’

Due to the accusations against Brand, the agency that represented his interests has severed 'all professional ties' with him. The Tavistock Wood agency announced this on Saturday evening, according to British media. "Russel Brand has categorically and vehemently denied the accusation made in 2020, but we now believe we have been seriously misled by him. TW has terminated all professional ties with Brand," the agency, which also represents the interests of actor Dustin Hoffmann, said in a statement. Reference is made to the complaint that one of the women made to one of the founders of the agency in 2020. The photo of the Brit was taken from the Tavistock Wood website.

