The 2024 New Year's Eve conference will be hosted by 39-year-old comedian Pieter Derks. This was announced on Tuesday in the TV program Sophie & Jeroen. In the TV program, Derks said that it has “always been a dream” to do the New Year's Eve conference for the NPO. He has been making cabaret performances since 2006 and organized the New Year's Eve conference for NPO Radio 1 in 2013.

Derks does not plan to broadcast the conference live on television, but he wants to record it in advance. He made this choice because he finds the preparation for the conference “already exciting enough”. The New Year's Eve conference will be broadcast on NPO 1 on December 31.

Last year the New Year's Eve conference was provided by comedian Micha Wertheim. Just like Derks, he had never done that before. He also chose not to broadcast it live. The New Year's Eve conference has grown into a Dutch tradition, a cabaret performance that highlights various events of that year.