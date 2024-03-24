When Pieter Derks (39) says that he called his performance 'Yes, nice' so that it will hopefully be a cheerful evening, then you already know enough. As far as he is concerned, there is little reason to be cheerful, so he tries to present his pessimistic message cheerfully.

Cabaret Pieter Derks – Yes, nice. Seen: 23/03, Oude Luxor Theater, Rotterdam Incl: pieterderks.nl

Derks is a committed comedian and can be very angry about politics and powerful companies, something that can be heard weekly in his columns in the 'De Druktemaker' section on Radio 1. He also does this in his twelfth performance, but the theater offers more possibilities than a radio column. To make his pessimism about the state of the world a bit more pleasant, Derks has brought along a band with which he plays a number of fun and up-tempo songs.

Life actually consists of an endless series of problems, according to Derks. In a not exclusively serious summary, he lists the hurdles you have to overcome before your life can properly get off to a good start. “By definition, everyone is born in a country where you do not speak the language.”

Derks becomes more serious in his political block in The Hague, when he expresses his anger about various politicians and parties. For example, he is surprised that Pieter Omtzigt, after formation discussions that were supposed to be about the anti-rule of law of certain political ideas, ultimately dropped out over financial issues. What is going on there, Derks wonders: “We want fascism but we can't afford it?”

Attention

Derks can express his political preferences in sharp one-liners, but it is more interesting and funnier when he makes his concerns a bit more personal. His argument about the fight for attention, the capital of the 21st century, is strong. Derks talks about a certain 'Doctor Pimple Popper', who practices a medical specialty that is completely unnecessary, but does attract a lot of attention online. This social media account on which enormous pimples are squeezed out with surgical precision is also followed at Derks' home.

These types of anecdotes are funny because of their triviality and recognisability. Everyone has their own Doctor Pimple Popper, a strange fascination with something tender. At the same time, using such a private example, Derks makes it very clear how the mechanism of “the attention economy” works.

Derks: “Now someone else thinks: I have to come up with something that attracts even more attention than a volcano of pus.” The comedian then manages to broaden his argument within a few sentences to include more dangerous forms of extremism. Nothing seems to get in the way when he finally concludes: “Extreme things attract more attention, everything that gives you attention grows and so extremism grows.”

Counterproductive

A recurring theme in 'Yes, nice' is the question of whether technological innovations can sometimes be mistaken for progress. Isn't there a point where too much knowledge and (communication) options are counterproductive, Derks wonders. He hits a number of serious notes, but also tells a funny story about why it is better not to answer your phone. For example, he once found himself in a situation where, when asked if he could be a referee at his daughter's football match, he turned out not to have said yes, but certainly not to say no either. He eventually ended up on the football field as a referee, but his indecisiveness resulted in a very long-winded football match.

Tile wisdom

Ultimately, Derks concludes that we must learn to accept that not everything can be solved. Otherwise, any situation where something remains unresolved will remain unsatisfactory. Embrace the mystery, says Derks, a message that he himself knows sounds rather trite. With fine sarcasm about gorges and “a winding garden path as a destination”, he pokes fun at the genre of this kind of tile wisdom. Ironic: “It makes you completely philosophical.” Yet he manages to make it clear that sometimes what sounds corny actually contains truth. His closing song is full of clichés (“This is life so you just have to go / I had already left and I will get somewhere”), but nevertheless does not miss its effect.