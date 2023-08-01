Actor Paul Reubens, best known for the popular character he created and brought to life for decades, Pee-wee Herman, passed away on Sunday night, as announced through his instagram profile, with some 410,000 followers, Monday morning Pacific Time: “Last night we said goodbye to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults alike. with his positive character, his extravagances and his conviction about the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark wit and tenacity. A prolific and gifted talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a dear friend and a man of extraordinary character and generosity of spirit,” he noted.

Reubens was 70 years old – he turned 71 this August – and the family farewell message came accompanied by a quote from him where he described his illness a little more. Please accept my apologies for not going public with what I have been living with for six years. I have always felt enormous love and respect from my friends, fans and followers. I have loved you very much and I have enjoyed making art for you. The message explains that Reubens, single and childless, asked that in honor of his parents, now deceased, whoever wanted to honor him make donations to organizations in the fight against cancer, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Reubens was a well-known comedian born in New York in 1952 and raised in Florida, but who spent most of his career in Los Angeles; in fact, he has had a star on the Walk of Fame since July 1988. In the 1970s, he joined a comedy and improv group from Los Angeles called The Groundlings, and from there he began to develop a comic facet that caught on in the late of that decade and exploded in the early eighties with the creation of Pee-wee Herman, an adult character of a comic man, a kind of American Mr. Bean, in a gray suit, red bow tie and slippers, with a humor that at that time time liked children and adults. So much so that in 1985 Tim Burton took him to the movies in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure; this Monday, after his death, Burton wanted to thank him to Reubens for how much he helped him at the beginning of his career: “I couldn’t have done it without your support. He was a great artist. I will miss him.”

Then your program Pee-wee’s Playhouse it remained, since 1986, five seasons on the air. In addition, he had Christmas specials, appearances in Sesame Street… During the nineties and the 2000s, he made more programs, movies and individual chapters where he returned to his character. The last one was in 2016, in a special for Netflix that he himself wrote with Judd Apatow. Shortly after he was diagnosed with cancer. That role earned him Show —not him— three Emmy nominations; didn’t win any.

Already as an actor, beyond his stellar character, Reubens did many dubbing roles, as well as cameos and small appearances in films such as batman returns, Matilda, doctor dolittle, tom&jerry… and in series like Rockefeller Square, Phineas&Ferb, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ally mcbeal… In 2001 his role as camel and hairdresser in blowalong with Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp.

But beyond the laughs, Reubens’ life also had a couple of dark clouds that clouded his career. In 1991 he was arrested after allegedly masturbating at an adult movie theater, the South Trail Cinema in Sarasota, Florida, where his parents lived. They released him after paying a $219 fine, and he pleaded not guilty. He did not go to trial, but later he stated that everything was a lie, and he justified himself by assuring that the police said that he had found him masturbating with his left hand when he was right-handed, something that expert experts pointed out was something unprecedented. . He then took refuge in the house of a famous philanthropist, Doris Duke, heiress to a tobacco empire; in fact, he even jokingly married Duke’s adopted daughter, something she didn’t like. As he recounted in an interview with Playboy years later, in 2016, he suffered to see who he thought were his friends making jokes about him on television. His program stopped broadcasting, his toys were withdrawn and, even, interviews with psychologists were given on television to explain to the children why Pee-wee had left never to return.

In 2001, police searched his home after an alleged tip-off for child pornography and found old photographs. Ultimately, he was not charged with possession and he agreed not to go to trial. Reubens pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obscenity and was placed on the sex offender registry during three years while he was on probation.

Reubens never married. In the 1990s he dated actress Debi Mazar, whom he always credited with helping him out of the slump he was plunged into after his 1991 arrest and when many of his projects were cancelled. In an interview she gave five years ago, he explained that “there was never consummation”, that they were “friends” and maintained “a cerebral relationship”, going everywhere together. However, they got engaged in 1994, but that same year they broke up.

