He remembers it like it was yesterday. The comic actor Lorenzo Zubiate, known as Mondonguito, he worked on television with Augusto Ferrando and on other Panamericana TV programs. However, in the 2000s she traveled to Italy, where she lived for almost 20 years. In the aforementioned country, Zubiate dedicated himself to offering shows, but also to selling pirated albums by national and international artists. Failure to pay taxes earned the comedian the arrest and the confiscation of 180,000 euros that he had in a Milan bank.

What happened to Mondonguito and why was he arrested in Italy?

Lawrence He mentioned that it was not possible to give shows in the streets, as he was used to in Peru, because outpatient sales are prohibited in Italy. Therefore, he could only work formally on weekends. In Milan, then, he came up with the idea of ​​pirating records and videos for sale on the street.

“I worked on weekends and from Monday to Friday I dedicated myself to selling video records. And since here, in Peru, there was Mesa Redonda and there is piracy, I dedicated myself to making pirated albums so as not to be lazy and invest my time in something,” he said in an interview with Trome.

What was Mondonguito’s arrest like in Italy?

The comedian He said that he dedicated himself to street sales for 8 or 9 years, and that he offered each record for 5 euros. However, inspection agents learned of the illegal activity and proceeded to arrest him.

“They stop me just leaving my house, they grab me with a suitcase of videos, it had like 700 or 800 records. The agents detained me and took me to the Cavegneri police station in the early morning, then I was taken to the Palace of Justice. I was framed, that’s by law. In the jail of the Judiciary, where the worst criminals in all of Europe are; There were gypsies, Moroccans, English, French, Italians, Ecuadorians, Argentines, Colombians and Peruvians. They recognized me at the touch: ‘Speak, Mondongo,’ they told me,” he narrated.

What happened to Mondonguito after being detained in Italy?

After the Police confiscated the 180,000 euros he had in the bank, the actor decided to return to Peru, but he was prevented from doing so; However, he met a prosecutor who helped him go to Morocco and later return to Peruvian territory.

“Thank God, when they were taking me to the jail, I ran into a man. He greeted me and I recognized him later. It happens that he was a prosecutor, who was married to a Peruvian woman and met me going to a show of mine in Naples (. ..). The money I had in the bank was completely confiscated. She had 180,000 euros in the bank. It was coming to me, I was planning to start a business. “My intention was to start a circus in Peru and they left me with nothing.”held.

He also told of the great journey to return to Peru: “I called my prosecutor friend and he told me: ‘Don’t worry, you’re leaving because you’re leaving.’ He had a friend in Morocco, so they picked me up and I was able to leave the country. There were no problems because the car had a Moroccan license plate and I was able to get out without problems. While there, I took a plane to Ecuador and from there I came to Peru,” ended.

