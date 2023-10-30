Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Comedian Kevin Brennan made a joke about the actor’s death – and received a lot of backlash. However, he showed no insight.

Los Angeles – The Friends actor was found dead in his home’s hot tub over the weekend. Shortly after the news broke, comedian Kevin Brennan, who was once a comedy writer on Saturday Night Live, commented on Perry’s death – with a joke. Many found this behavior more than distasteful and left corresponding comments on Brennan’s post. Some news portals also picked up on the incident. This included TMZ, whose article the comedian retweeted and commented on with the criticized statements.

Comedian makes tasteless joke about Matthew Perry’s death

“Drowned in a hot tub. Hahahaha,” reads the post Kevin Brennan published on X (formerly Twitter). The message is written entirely in capital letters. However, hardly anyone is laughing in the comments. For example, one user writes under Brennan’s post: “What the hell is your problem”.

Another comment reads: “You should delete this. His parents are devastated and he is loved by many. Whats wrong with you?! #shameful” Similar comments can be found a few times under the post. Many also accused the comedian of exploiting Perry’s death to increase his own popularity.

Comedian Kevin Brennan shows no insight

The comedian himself seems to be left unaffected by the criticism. For example, when asked by an What this means is whether he has already made it into the trending topics on Twitter. He also reposted numerous tweets from X-users defending him. The original tweet is still online.

A Spanish presenter was also recently heavily criticized – he had one Joking about Michael Schuhmacher's condition made. There was also outrage for Richard David Precht's statements about the war in Israel. (sp)