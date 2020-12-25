The social media analytics firm named ‘Twitteet’ has produced a report. In this report, many categories analyzed active activists on Twitter, in which Sonu Sood has been at number four. The firm conducted analysis based on several categories including Politics, Business, Okhar, Comedian, Movies, TV, Sportsman. Actor Abhinav Shukla and comedian Kunal Kamra topped the categories of TV and Comedy.

Actor Abhinav Shukla, who took part in Contestant in Bigg Boss 14, is in Bigg Boss house for the last three months Despite this, his popularity and engagement on Twitter was the highest. Twitter users talked a lot about him. During his stay in Bigg Boss house, Twitter users and audiences were greatly attracted by his game.

Comedian Kunal Kamra on top

At the same time, standal comedian Kunal Kamra topped the comedians category. Kunal Kamra was accused of tweeting several controversial tweets to the judiciary. Kunal Kamra was particularly critical of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. It was accused of contempt of court. For this he was also trolled.

Also know their ranking

In the businessman category, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has been at number one. In the cricket category of sports, Virat Kohli has got the number one place… so boxer Vijender Singh is also the number one and Mahesh Babu in regional cinema is at number one.

Prime Minister Modi tops politics

In the politics category, PM Modi’s Twitter engagement, ie activism, has been claimed to be the highest at 76 lakh 65 thousand 669. Modi was also number one in the month of October. In the new chart of this category, after Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah is at number two and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at number three. Twitteet has presented a new research report regarding engagement of the entire category. According to him, Narendra Modi has jointly ranked number one, that is, Modi’s reign in popularity remains the same as before.

read this also-

Bhojpuri Song: New song of Akshara Singh created on YouTube, got more than 17 lakh views

Christmas 2020: Kangana Ranaut celebrates Christmas with her sister-in-law, said- Happy only to those who respect