Comedian Kevin Brennan laughs online about the “Friends” actor’s death. However, he doesn’t seem to care about the criticism and outrage.

Los Angeles – The Actor Matthew Perry, known from the series “Friends,” was found dead in a hot tub over the weekend of his house found. Shortly after the circumstances of Perry’s death were revealed, comedian Kevin Brennan poked fun at it in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Many found the words of Brennan, who previously worked as a comedy writer on “Saturday Night Live,” to be in poor taste and expressed this in clear terms. Also the celebrity news portal TMZ reported on it because Brennan had linked to his article about Perry’s death in his tweet.

“What’s wrong with you?!” – Comedian Kevin Brennan is being harshly criticized for his reaction to Perry’s death

Kevin Brennan unleashed the wave of outrage with these words: “Drowned in a hot tub. Hahahaha” The fact that the comedian apparently finds the actor’s death funny is incomprehensible to many and upsets them. “What the hell is your problem?” asks one user angrily.

Several comments also asked Brennan to delete the post. This is what one user writes. “You should delete that. His parents are devastated and he is loved by many. What’s wrong with you?!” Others accuse him of exploiting Matthew Perry’s death to increase his own popularity.

Brennan is unreasonable – tasteless post still available

However, Brennan shows no insight. The post is still available. Instead, he reposts messages from X users defending him and asks in a later post, “Am I trending yet?” What this means is whether he has already made it into the trending topics at X. When an X user asked why it was funny to drown in a hot tub, he replied: “Because it’s not very deep.”

A wave of criticism, outrage, but also hate on the internet is often referred to as a shitstorm – but what exactly does that actually mean?