Russian comedian Ilya Sobolev responded to Lukashenka’s statement that Belarus is closing borders with a number of countries.

Sobolev recorded a stinging video, which he posted in his Instagram…

Regarding the fact that the President of Belarus decided to close the borders with Western countries, the comedian said that Lukashenka should go further and “scover everything that is open. Close the Internet, radio, close all television, close all the bottles that hiss so that the bubbles do not gurgle, close everything!“

Sobolev suggested that after such a total closure, Lukashenka himself must close his eyes, listen and hear his own heart whispering to him: “Stop“. However, the ending of the video does not sound so optimistic.

Earlier, opposition leader Tikhanovskaya reacted to the information about the closure of borders by Belarus.

