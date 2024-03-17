In the early hours of this Sunday, the Comedian Javier Carranza, better known as El Costeño, along with his driver and a companion suffered a serious accident on the Mexico-Tampico route after the car in which they were traveling fell into a ravine. Previously, Carranza had shared on social networks that he was in Huejutla, Hidalgo, after attending an event at the Atlapexco fair with Edson Zúñiga, Norteño.

As dawn arrived, Carranza posted on Facebook that he had not been able to get a transfer to a hospital in Pachuca, Hidalgo, so he had to wait for help from Mexico City. “Fortunately, we are still alive,” he said gratefully.

What is known about the accident so far?

He accident took place near Calnali, Hidalgo, around 1.30 am on Sunday, at which point the vehicle left the road on a sharp curve and fell into a ravine of about 2 meters. “I lost control and we ended up at the bottom of a ravine,” the driver explained.

Emergency teams arrived at the site to take the injured to a hospital in the country's capital, a choice that the comedian found incomprehensible, given that there were closer hospitals in Hidalgo. Without going into details about the severity of his own injuries or those of his companions, the artist mentioned that they were injured, but still alive.

On the other hand, after being taken to the medical center, El Costeño has not made any further publications on his social networks about the incident or the health status of the other two people who were traveling with him.

Likewise, there are no reports indicating that any of the injured are in critical condition.

What is known about the Tampico route?

Tampico is a prominent port and a city belonging to Mexico that is located in the Huasteca area of ​​Tamaulipas. Currently, it is one of the largest and fastest growing towns in the state and plays a crucial role in the landscape of the northeast of the country.

How did El Costeño become known?

His career gained momentum by participating in national programs such as 'Vida TV' and 'Hoy' on Televisa, which positioned him on the national scene. In addition to participating in nightclubs, he stood out in significant television projects such as 'La Hora Peak' and collaborated with figures such as Adrián Uribe and Consuelo Duval. In this way, he consolidated his career in entertainment.

What is known about the comedian El Costeño?

Javier Carranza, born in Acapulco, Guerrero, developed a strong interest in comedy from an early age, influenced by his father, Venustiano Carranza. His father, in addition to being a locksmith, practiced ventriloquism. This family environment was key to his beginnings in show business. His mother, a hotel worker in Acapulco, contributed financially to the home.