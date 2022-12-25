Home page World

Of: Stella Henrich

Split

Satirist Dieter Nuhr made the annual review “Nuhr 2022” for the ARD broadcaster. Karl Lauterbach, the national soccer team, professional politicians and the “last generation” were on the comedian’s program.

Munich – satirist Dieter Nuhr stood on the stage in front of a full house and didn’t get a chance to speak for a long time. “You need to calm down now,” the comedian urged his audience, who applauded him for a long time. Then he summed up the year 2022 with one sentence: “It was a great year”. It was a mega year in which not everything was bad. The summer was glorious, cloudless, sunny or as the German says in his inimitable positive way: drought. “The birches were bad, the spruce trees died, the forest died, the world came to an end. Everything normal – so German conditions. “

By the way, Nuhr himself thought the summer was wonderful. But no one dared to say “Nice weather today. Because then you were basically already considered a climate denier.” The punch line was there. applause from the audience. And then came “the frost”. His tip. It’s not even worth turning on the heating. It will soon be summer again. And so the satirist jumped from word to word, from thought to thought in his almost 60-minute program. And always with subtle allusions to the German joie de vivre. Like baking Christmas cookies in September because people didn’t know if the oven would still have electricity in winter.

Nuhr jokes about the activists on his show: “Last generation” climate glue stuck on a street. (Iconic image) © Jean MW/imago

Nuhr’s humorous review of the year: “Last Generation” and the summer song “Layla”, the eventful life of Boris Becker – Nuhr makes fun of everything

Nuhr continued to fight resolutely against the doomsday mood. He also targeted climate activists. Mainly because researchers have found out that the world is not going to end. The researchers have found that “this will take another five billion years”. That would mean that the “last generation” intends to grow very old, jokes Nuhr. Long applause.

“I’m not surprised that they don’t reproduce, we made out at that age, they stick together.” Nuhr’s facial expression – no, as a viewer you don’t really want to look at your home television set, the professional looks almost a little disgusted when saying the words. “What’s that about?” More applause. The camera captures the scene from above from a bird’s eye view. Stage and audience bathed in blue light. “Yes, it was a good year.” Even if the train doesn’t always run on time, almost 500,000 ATMs were blown up, Boris Becker moved – even twice – “apparently it was a temporary contract”. laughs. Nuhr even liked the happy songs in summer. Above all, the Ballermann song “Layla”. “We haven’t had that much fluff since we stopped taking the train to Barcelona.” The song was so happy that it had to be banned. Really recognizable cheerfulness in the comedian for the first time. There is still resistance to philistinism.

Nuhr’s humorous review of the year: Karl Lauterbach continues to warn and the national football team is a free-roaming chicken coop

In his ARD review, Dieter Nuhr also looks at Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach. “I saw one on the way, alone in the car, with a mask. That’s when I thought: Lauterbach is coming too,” said Nuhr. It will probably still warn in 2034, perhaps – according to Nuhr – “in the inmate journal of a psychiatric ward”. “The mask is only prescribed where you don’t know whether it’s going to continue at all – in the old people’s home and on the train.” Ok, that’s just the Nuhr pun. “It’s been a great year.”

You don’t have to learn politicians, politicians are elected. I find it incredibly pleasant that it’s different with electricians. We have a shortage of skilled workers.

The national football team has been replaced by a bunch of chickens. “At least free running”. A little tip from the satirist: “Perhaps the players should have dealt with a ball before the World Cup.” Bye Qatar. And eh, what kind of German arrogance is it again, to judge other peoples for their backwardness and to re-educate them until they meet our standards. “As if we could.” The camera pans briefly to the audience, who seem visibly relieved at the jester’s open words.

It’s a good thing that nobody in the audience stuck to Dieter’s stage as we looked back at the year. So not only did Dieter’s annual review go well for him, but also the evening on ARD ended well for everyone else.